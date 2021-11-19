Brady Anderson
Edina football junior Brady Anderson put up good numbers for the Hornet football team this season. The second-year starter at wide receiver and defensive back caught 24 passes for 517 yards in five games on the offensive side. He added 175 yards on nine kick-off returns.
Adam Berghult
Senior quarterback and captain Adam Berghult had a big year for the Edina High football team. He connected on 100 of 167 pass attempts for 1,333 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding 198 rushing yards along with five touchdowns. Overall, in nine games, Berghult averaged 148.1 passing yards per game. His punting average was 34.4 yards per attempt.
Lewis Crosby
Edina High hockey star Lewis Crosby has transferred from the University of St. Thomas to St. John’s University. Crosby led the Johnnies to a win over Milwaukee School of Engineering by scoring his first collegiate hat trick. Several other players with Edina hockey backgrounds are on the St. John’s roster - former Hornet Max Borst and Benilde-St. Margaret’s High graduates Peter Tabor, Jerome Newhouse and Augie Moore, who grew up playing traveling hockey for Edina.
Evan Deutsch
The senior running back and captain led the Edina football team with 415 rushing yards this season. Evan Deutsch also caught 12 passes for a total of 96 yards. He finished the year with three touchdowns.
Perry Durkin
Edina’s football sophomore receiver led the Hornets in catches this season. He had 45 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns.
