After receiving an avalanche of texts, phone calls and emails from college soccer and track coaches on the first day of the contact period for high school juniors recently, Edina’s Maddie Dahlien was “overwhelmed.”
Contacted by 70-80 Division I schools, she felt blessed to have so many options.
But by the end of the day, one school stood out above the others, and Dahlien made a verbal commitment to play soccer at the University of North Carolina, beginning in the fall of 2021.
Why North Carolina?
“I made an unofficial visit there in February,” Dahlien said. “The women’s soccer program has won 22 [of the first 37] NCAA championships. The stadium, just for men’s and women’s soccer is brand new with our own locker rooms.”
North Carolina’s campus is beautiful with acres upon acres of mature trees, and Dahlien liked that, too. “I fell in love with its beauty,” she said.
Combine the soccer and the campus with the academic and athletic opportunities at North Carolina, and it’s easy to see why Dahlien arrived quickly at her verbal commitment.
“North Carolina checked every box,” she said. “When I met the girls on the team they were like a family. And the coach, Anson Dorrance, is an amazing person. How could I find a better opportunity?”
Dorrance has won more than 1,000 games as a head coach and is the only coach in the history of the NCAA to win more than 20 national titles in a single sport. He has a five-year contract to coach the Tar Heels through the 2023 season.
Dahlien, who has played two years of varsity soccer at Edina High, is on pace to become the leading scorer in program history. She has a high soccer IQ and an even bigger asset is her speed. In the 2019 State Class AA Track Meet at Hamline University, she finished second in her three races - the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Division I track coaches showed a strong interest in Dahlien, but soccer has always been her preference as a college sport.
“I really thought about it,” Dahlien said. “I like competing in track, but soccer is my first love and my main focus. I was looking forward to track season this spring because I love staying busy. This year I would have come in with added expectations, but I was ready to handle the pressure.”
There hasn’t been an opportunity to play club soccer this year, due of COVID-19 restrictions, however, Dahlien has been training with some of the girls from the Edina High soccer team.
“Our Minnesota Thunder season was canceled,” she said. “We were going to play at nationals in North Carolina. The girls in Edina are hopeful for the high school season. We all want to play super bad.”
Maddie’s dad Matt Dahlien, a former Edina High athlete, said, “Maddie has worked hard for this opportunity. I was blown away by all of the college interest.”
