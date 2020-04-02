Ben Copeland
Edina’s Ben Copeland recently completed his sophomore season with the Colorado College men’s hockey team. Copeland was the third leading scorer with 18 points on four goals and 14 assists. His dad Rob was a four-year hockey letterman for the University of Notre Dame. Ben’s sister Nicole is a two-time state tennis champion for Edina High School.
Anna Goldstein
Goldstein, an All-State goalie in her prep days at Edina, led Middlebury College to second place in the 2020 Northeast Conference Women’s Hockey Tournament. In the tournament semifinal, Goldstein made 29 saves to help the Panthers beat Hamilton 2-1. Middlebury had a 21-3-3 record this season.
Anna Klein
The former All-State hockey player from Edina had a big year with the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s team. Klein was the Bulldogs’ fourth leading scorer with 27 points on 13 goals and 14 assists. UMD posted an overall record of 18-12-6 this season.
Tyler Nanne
The University of Minnesota men’s hockey captain entered the pro ranks after his final collegiate game by signing with the Hershey Bears, the Washington Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. Nanne was the first third-generation player in the history of the Golden Gopher hockey program. The defenseman had 37 career points with the Gophers after transferring from Ohio State to his hometown university. Nanne is a graduate of Edina High and led the Hornets to the state Class AA championship in his senior season.
Sam Walker
Edina High graduate Walker captained the University of Minnesota hockey team along with Tyler Nanne this season. Walker led the Gophers in scoring with 30 points on 11 goals and 19 assists. Three of Walker’s goals were scored on power plays, and he showed well in the defensive zone with a total of 18 blocked shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.