Sawyer Anderson
Not much went right for the Edina High football team in a 42-0 loss Oct. 15 at Prior Lake. Captain Sawyer Anderson was the top rusher for the Hornets with 34 yards on 12 carries. He also had a kick-off return of 26 yards.
Johnny Buenz
The fiery Edina senior had a goal and an assist Oct. 14 in Edina’s boys soccer playoff victory over visiting Jefferson.
Edina Doubles
Morgan Clark and Kate Miller of the Edina girls tennis team scored a key doubles point in the section semifinals as the Hornets topped Eastview 4-3.
Edina Runners
Sophomore Andre DeFor and juniors Ethan Richter and Kurt Lebakken of the Edina High boys cross country team led the Hornets to third place in the Section 6AA Meet at Gale Woods Farm. DeFor finished 11th overall, just ahead of Richter in 13th and Lebakken in 14th.
Sammy Presthus
The junior forward for the Edina boys soccer team scored a goal for the fourth game in a row as the Hornets topped Bloomington Jefferson in the first round of the playoffs.
Haley Reeck
The senior captain of the Edina High girls soccer team scored two goals Oct. 14 as the Hornets posted a 5-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Maggie Wagner
The Edina High junior was her team’s top finisher with a fourth place in the Section 6AA Cross Country Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm. Wagner ran the 5K course in 18:46 as the Hornets captured the team championship.
