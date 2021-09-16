Adam Berghult

Edina’s senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 31-19 football loss to Rosemount Friday, Sept. 10, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Brady Anderson scored on a 50-yard pass play from Berghult and Jack Dickey scored on a 65-yard play.

Maddie Dahlien

Edina High’s All-State girls soccer forward concentrated on passing in a Sept. 8 match against Stillwater at Kuhlman Field. She assisted on both Hornet goals in a 2-1 victory that kept the Hornets undefeated for the season.

Edina Doubles

Edina’s second doubles team of Annie Klemmensen and Emmy Inderieden came up with a key point in the Hornets’ 4-3 tennis win over Wayzata Sept. 9.

Jace Haerter

The Edina High boys cross country team held its top seven out of the Bauman/Rovn Invitational Sept. 9 at Gale Woods Farm. But Jace Haerter had a good day as the Hornets’ top finisher. He ran a 5K time of 16:57 to place 21st overall.

Wesley MacMiller

Senior outside midfielder Wesley MacMiller of the Edina High girls soccer team netted the winning goal Sept. 8 as the Hornets defeated Stillwater 2-1 at Kuhlman Field.

Jack Reller

Providence Academy football quarterback Jack Reller, a resident of Edina, ran 9 yards for a touchdown as the Lions defeated Richfield 28-8 in the season opener.

Finley Smith

Edina High junior Finley Smith scored his team’s lone goal in a 1-1 soccer tie with Holy Family Catholic Sept. 8 at Kuhlman field. Captain Jackson Holley assisted on the goal.

