Spencer Chapman
A goal and two assists by Chapman keyed Breck School’s 3-0 boys soccer win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 17 at Breck.
Maddie Dahlien
The Edina High girls soccer team defeated Minnetonka 3-0 Sept. 14 with Dahlien scoring one goal in the run of play and another on a penalty kick.
Edina Swimmers
The Edina High girls swimming team defeated Eden Prairie 99-87 with Lily Gremmels, Katie McCarthy and Skyler Kieffer each winning two individual events.
Emma Frommelt
Edina High’s girls soccer captain scored two goals during the Hornets’ 3-0 Lake Conference victory over Hopkins Sept. 16 at Kuhlman Field.
Aidan Holovnia
Holovnia scored the winning goal in the first half as the Edina High boys soccer team rolled to a 5-0 Senior Night victory over Hopkins Sept. 17 at Kuhlman Field. All 11 Hornet seniors were in the starting lineup for the Lake Conference game.
Keegan James
The Blake School’s boys soccer team defeated Minneapolis South 7-1 Sept. 15 with Keegan James scoring two goals and adding an assist.
Liv Jamison
Edina High’s girls soccer goalkeeper made six saves during a 3-0 victory Sept. 14 at Minnetonka. The Hornets have allowed only one goal all season in posting a 6-0-0 record.
Sammy Presthus
The Edina High boys soccer forward scored two goals to lead the Hornets past Hopkins 5-0 Sept. 16 at Kuhlman Field.
Sam Schroeder
The Providence Academy boys soccer team defeated Rockford 5-0 Sept. 19 with Sam Schroeder scoring a pair of goals.
