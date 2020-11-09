Brady Anderson

A line-up change, involving sophomore Brady Anderson, helped the Edina High football team defeat Minnetonka 14-13 Nov. 6 in a Class 6A West District game. Anderson moved from defensive back to receiver and had five catches for 58 yards.

Sawyer Anderson

Edina’s senior running back rushed for 99 yards on 28 carries as the Hornet football team scored its first win of the 2020 season, 14-13 over Minnetonka, Nov. 6 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.

Macy Iyer

Iyer finished second for Edina and ninth overall as her team won the championship in the Twin Cities Running Club Showcase in Atwater. Iyer, who made the All-Lake Conference girls cross country team, ran the 5K course in 18:27.

George Sandven

The Edina High senior quarterback played his best game of the season in the Hornets’ 14-13 victory over Minnetonka Nov. 6 at Kuhlman Field. Sandven completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown while earning a quarterback rating of 81.5. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Kalid Ahmed with under a minute to play in the second half tied the scored, and then Christian Smith kicked his second extra point of the night to win it.

Bastian Swinney

The Edina senior lineman and captain played both ways in the Hornets’ 14-13 football win over Minnetonka Nov. 6.

Maggie Wagner

The Edina High junior led the Edina Track Club’s cross country team to the girls championship in the Twin Cities Running Club Showcase in Atwater. Wagner covered the 5K course in 18:19. In addition to running cross country, Wagner has won letters in track and Nordic skiing.

