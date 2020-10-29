Maddie Dahlien
Edina’s All-State girls soccer forward scored two goals and added an assist in the Hornets’ 5-0 Section 2AA semifinal win over Shakopee Oct. 22. Unfortunately, she was injured in the game and missed a 2-0 section championship game loss to Minnetonka.
Lily Gremmels
The Edina High girls aquatics captain had a terrific Section 6AA Meet Oct. 24, winning in all four of her events. She was a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and took individual championships in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Skyler Kieffer
Kieffer starred for the Edina High girls aquatics team in the Section 6AA Meet, winning the 100-yard butterfly title and swimming on two section-champion relay teams. Edina won the section title with 677 points.
Katie McCarthy
Edina’s McCarthy won the 200 and 500 freestyle titles at the Section 6AA Girls Aquatics Meet Oct. 24. She broke her older sister Kelly’s school record in the 200 free with her winning time of 1:49.70. The sophomore also helped the 200 and 400 freestyle victories to decisive wins as Edina captured the section team championship trophy.
Henry Rose
The most vocal of Edina’s boys soccer captains let his boots do most of the talking as he had a goal and an assist in the Hornets’ 3-0 section championship game win over Eden Prairie Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Braemar Dome.
Hank Stechmann
Edina’s boys soccer goalkeeper led his team to the Section 2AA championship with three straight shutouts - 4-0 over Jefferson, 2-0 over Minnetonka and 3-0 over Eden Prairie. Edina coach Dave Jenson nominated Stechmann for a place on the state Class AA All-State team.
