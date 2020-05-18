Anna Klein

Edina’s Klein had a big season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team in 2019-20. The former Hornet captain was fourth among the Bulldogs’ leading scorers with 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. She played in all 36 games as UMD finished the season 18-12-6 overall.

Tyler Nanne

Nanne, the senior captain for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team and an Edina High graduate, was the Gophers’ recipient of the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Award. Nanne led the Gophers in blocked shots with 68 in his final season. He contributed to the scoring with 14 points on four goals and 10 assists. Nanne played for Ohio State before transferring to Minnesota.

Mason Nevers

Nevers played Junior hockey for the Des Moines Bucs of the United States Hockey League this winter. The former Edina Hornet captain averaged close to a point per game with 19 goals and 21 assists in 47 games. He is a University of Minnesota hockey recruit.

Softball Seniors

Although Edina was unable to play its 2020 girls softball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team gathered earlier this week to honor the team’s five seniors. They are Maddie Johnson, Abby Jones, Anna Schaidler, Katie Simon and Gillian Zeuli. Had the season happened, Edina would have been working for its third straight State Class 4A Tournament berth.

Sammy Walker

The University of Minnesota’s sophomore men’s hockey captain from Edina, earned Big Ten Conference honorable mention for the 2019-20 season. Walker finished ninth among Big Ten scorers with 30 points on 11 goals and 19 assists. In his first season with the Gophers (2018-19), Walker was selected Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

