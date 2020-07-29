Edina Pitchers
Edina’s 14-and-Under AAA baseball team rolled to a 10-0 win July 20 at St. Louis Park. Jack McCoy and Charlie Oelschlager combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Hornets.
Edina Hitters
Jack Emerson went two-for-four at the place in the Edina 14-and-Under AAA baseball team’s recent 3-2 loss to Minnetonka. A.J. Russo and John Warpinski aided the Hornets’ attack with two hits each.
Ali Fine
Fine, a 2020 graduate of The Blake School, has won the Mercury Award as Minnesota’s most outstanding Jewish female high school athlete. As captain, Fine led the Bears to third place in the State Class A Girls Soccer Tournament last fall. She was a three-time all-conference selection and made the Class A All-State team in 2018 and 2019. Fine graduated from Blake with a 3.3 GPA and has won a soccer scholarship to play for the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Samuel Kelm
The Chester Bird 16-and-Under baseball team, comprised of athletes from Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School, edged Edina 2-1. Samuel Kelm went two-for-two at the plate and drove in both Chester Bird runs in the top of the first inning. Kelm added a three-for-three performance in Chester Bird’s 11-5 win over Holy Family Catholic July. 21. Holy Family Catholic made it a split by winning the other game of the doubleheader 5-1.
Mike Simonson
The Edina 14-and-Under AAA traveling baseball team defeated St. Louis Park 10-0 July 20 at Park’s Carlson Field. Simonson led Edina by going two-for-three at the plate and scoring a run. His hits were a single and a triple.
