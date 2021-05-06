Brady Anderson

Sophomore Brady Anderson of the Edina High boys track and field team won the 100-meter dash in competition with Buffalo Saturday at Kuhlman Field, posting a season-best time of 11.69. Anderson later had a third place in the triple jump.

Sophia Braun

Edina’s girls track and field team defeated Buffalo 98-39 Saturday morning at Kuhlman Field. Sophie Braun led the Hornets with first-place finishes in the triple jump and the 400-meter dash.

Kameron Czech

Edina High’s baseball team handed Eden Prairie a 6-1 loss April 30 at EP’s Round Lake Stadium. Kameron Czech led the Hornet attack, going three-for-four with two RBIs.

Edina Doubles

Edina High’s boys tennis team scored a 5-2 win over The Blake School April 28. First doubles players Luke Westholder and Edward Revenig of Edina played one of the longest matches of the afternoon, defeating Ben Peterson and Sam Leslie 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Wesley MacMiller

Edina sophomore Wesley MacMiller was a winner in three events on Saturday as the girls track team defeated Buffalo 98-39. She won the 200-meter dash and also was leadoff runner for the Hornets’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Charlie Phinney

Edina High boys track and field captain Charlie Phinney won the 800-meter run in a season-best time of 2:01.10 Saturday as the Hornets defeated Buffalo 76-70 in a Lake Conference dual meet at Kuhlman Field.

Haley Reeck

Edina’s all-time scoring leader in girls lacrosse fired in six goals as the Hornets defeated St. Michael-Albertville in a Lake Conference match April 29 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.

