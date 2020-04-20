Head coach Keith “K.J.” Johnson of the Edina High girls fastpitch softball team is biding his time, hoping the season will not be canceled this spring.
The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out April, and now the question is: Will it also wipe out May?
“We got in one week of practice before everything shut down,” Johnson said. “ So I at least have a sense who should be on each of our teams.”
The varsity is loaded with talent, after qualifying for the State Class AAAA Tournament each of the past two seasons. Edina’s battery is fully charged with the return of starting pitcher Genevieve Ovsak and starting catcher Maddie Johnson. Also returning is the Hornets’ star outfielder Katy Olive, one of the best young players in the Lake Conference.
“I would put Katy right up there with the Hopkins pitcher and catcher, Signe Dohse and Lauren Granger, as one of the best young players,” Johnson said. “Katy is fast, has a strong arm and hits with power. She’s the total package.”
While Olive anchors the outfield, Katie Simon returns to anchor the infield at first base.
Ovsak is the Lake Conference’s most experienced starting pitcher.
“G works on her craft year-round,” coach Johnson said. “We know what we have with her in the circle - someone who is very reliable. She has played a big part on our two State Tournament teams. And over the offseason, she has been working to add new pitches.”
Anticipating the challenges for the 2020 season, Johnson said, “The Lake Conference will be stronger this year with the addition of the new teams - St. Michael-Albertville and Buffalo. St. Michael-Albertville qualified for state last year, and Buffalo qualified the year before. They will make the conference tough to win. And, obviously, Hopkins will be good again. We have gone back and forth with them.”
What are the goals for the season besides just being able to get back on the field?
“Our goal every year is to make it to state,” Johnson said. “We come into it with that mentality.”
Faced with ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, athletes in all high school sports are wondering when practice might begin again.
“We can’t make a move until the governor [Tim Walz] decides whether or not students can return to school,” Johnson said. “If we can start up again, I am not sure we would be able to play all of our conference games.”
This is Johnson’s fifth season as Edina’s head coach, and he has clearly revitalized the program. The Hornets had a State Tournament drought of 39 years before he took the Hornets to state in 2018.
Expectations and confidence levels are much higher now than when Johnson took over. The Hornet players want to win, not only for themselves, but also for their charismatic coach.
