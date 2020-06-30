Edina High girls softball shortstop Katy Olive didn’t have an opportunity to show her considerable skills on the field this spring, due to the cancellation of the season.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports in Minnesota, and the only action the Edina girls experienced was a week of tryouts.
This summer, Olive is making up for lost time with the Minnesota Bombers club softball program. “I have already played in tournaments in Kansas City and South Dakota,” she said last week.
Ever since she began playing baseball with her dad Andrew and her older brother Matt in the backyard, Katy Olive has been hooked on bat-and-ball sports. She was the only girl on her youth baseball team as an 8-year old. Soon she gravitated to softball in order to compete with other girls.
Olive made the Edina High softball team as a seventh-grader, seeing most of her action as a courtesy runner for the pitcher and the catcher. By the time she reached eighth grade, she moved into the starting lineup. This spring would have marked her fourth varsity season.
“Shortstop is my favorite position,” she said. “I have also played second base and center field occasionally.”
Olive had to wait her turn to become Edina’s starting shortstop, because three-time All-Lake Conference player Molly McHugh, a 2019 graduate,
was ahead of her. But when McHugh took her turns in the pitching circle, Olive was glad she could take over at shortstop.
“As a shortstop, you’re the leader of the infield,” Olive noted. “You have to be vocal, and you have to be able to get to the ball. I am working on getting to balls hit up the middle.”
At the end of her junior year in 2021, Olive hopes to hear from NCAA Division I recruiters. She will return to Edina’s lineup next spring as one of the top two players along with pitcher Genevieve Ovsak, who will be a senior.
“We have some holes to fill for next year because we had a good senior class this year,” Olive said. “Genevieve and I have to show the way for the new varsity players. It is always hard to replace experience.”
In addition to leading Edina’s defense at shortstop, Olive will lead the offense. She batted over .300 as a ninth-grader in 2019. Olive is also a fast and daring base runner.
“Repetition makes you a good hitter,” she said. “I love being aggressive on the bases, forcing the other team to make a perfect throw to get me out.”
Had Edina gone to the State Tournament this spring, it would have been the third straight trip.
Olive credits Hornet head coach Keith “K.J.” Johnson for bringing the Edina softball program to a higher competitive level.
“K.J. says the right thing at the right time,” Olive said. “He is alike a big Teddy bear. We want him to be proud of us.”
Olive said Edina’s No. 1 rival is Hopkins, a perennially powerful Lake Conference opponent. “When we play them, we know we have to work for it. We have to match their energy.”
In addition to playing softball for the Hornets, Olive is also a gymnast, whose best event is the vault. She has a 4.0 GPA, plays violin in the school orchestra and participates in the Edina High Environmental Club.
Olive’s grandfather, the late Gene Olive, coached varsity baseball and hockey at Richfield High School and is in a number of halls of fame.
“As a family, baseball is on our blood,” Katy said.
While all of the men in the family have played baseball, Katy’s mom, Andrea Olive is an expert at keeping things organized.
“My mom and dad have helped me a lot,” the Edina shortstop said. “My dad is a huge role model in my life and always helps me with softball. My mom brings a calming presence. She is able to process every situation.”
