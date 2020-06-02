Five seniors were treated like superstars May 20 as teammates, coaches and parents gathered to honor them on Edina High’s varsity softball field at Pamela Park.
Parent and softball board vice-president Cathy Ovsak organized the event, which drew close to 100 people Social distancing was the order of the day and everyone attending was asked to wear a face mask to minimize the threat of the coronavirus.
Edina head coach Keith “K.J.” Johnson wasn’t at a loss for words in praising everyone on the team, first of all, his five seniors - Maddie Johnson, Abby Jones, Anna Schaidler, Katie Simon and Gillian Zeuli.
“I want to thank every one of these players for everything they have put into the program,” coach Johnson said. “When I first started coaching in Edina, I told the players it’s all about progress, and these girls helped us move forward.”
Johnson changed the culture by infusing more team spirit, and eventually a more competitive attitude. In 2018, the Hornets earned their first trip to state since 1979, then they repeated that feat in 2019.
Maddie Johnson, a returning starter at catcher, said, “I think we were on track to get back to state this year.” But due the coronavirus pandemic, all spring sports were canceled by the Minnesota State High School League.
Simon was asked about Edina’s confidence level going into the season. “We were going to get that three-peat. One hundred percent!”
A starter at first base for the Hornets last season, Simon is a smooth fielder with a quick left-handed bat. Both she and Maddie Johnson were All-Lake Conference players last season.
Jones was the starter at second base in 2019 and provided sure-handed fielding and an ability to move base runners.
“It was really hard losing the season,” she said. “We have been playing together a long time.”
“Four of us - Anna, Maddie, Abby and I - have been together since 8-and-Under,” Simon noted. “To be captains this year means the world to us.”
Schaidler, the left fielder last season, said, “Like Abby said, this is the end of an era. We have had a lot of fun playing together.”
Zeuli is a relative newcomer in this tight-knit group of seniors. It was last year when she first started playing fastpitch softball.
“The other seniors have been playing softball their entire lives,” Zeuli said. “Being on the team with them is super. They have given me tips and pushed me to be the best player I can be.”
While the seniors have had numerous thrills, one game stands out, and that was a 14-inning victory over Hopkins on the way to the Section 6AAAA championship in 2018.
“The game was played over two days,” Simon said, recalling how darkness caused the game to be suspended the first day. “It was back and forth with rallies every inning, and fortunately we won.”
Each of the Edina seniors was represented by a teammate who spoke to the crowd.
Honoring Simon, but also including the other seniors, All-Lake Conference outfielder Katy Olive said, “I could go on and on about the memories. I will never forget my teammates.”
The last speaker was Edina’s All-Lake Conference junior pitcher Genevieve Ovsak, who was selected to honor her catcher, Maddie Johnson.
“Maddie helped me most by sharing her passion for softball,” Ovsak said. “I could talk to her about anything and she was always there for me during the rough patches.”
The roughest patch of all came at the end of Ovsak’s talk, when both she and Maddie were crying. Obviously, this is one bond that will never be broken by time.
