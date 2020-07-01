Tiffany Bushland, recreation supervisor for the city of Edina, announced that league play will begin the week of July 6 at Van Valkenburg Park.
The start of the 2020 Edina softball season was delayed for seven weeks by the Coronavirus pandemic before Gov. Tim Walz gave clearance for the games to begin.
Bushland is working on safety guidelines that will be in effect for the Monday, Wednesday and Thursday night leagues. “There will be limits on the number of people who can be on the field,” she said. “Each team will supply game balls that will not be touched by the other team. And we may ask the players to spread out beyond the dugouts.”
The rules will be communicated to the teams through their managers.
In addition to the summer softball leagues, Bushland said there will be a men’s fall league. Registration for fall softball opened Monday, June 22, and one day later three teams had already signed up.
Players are excited to get back on the field.
“Our team is pumped to be able to get some sort of season in,” said outfielder Paul Manley, who plays for C-Side in the Wednesday 35 & Over League. “It will be great to swing the bats with the boys on the great fields of Van Valkenburg Park. Of course, it will not be our full share of games, but anything helps. We probably will not have a handshake of fist bump line at the end of each game, so we might have to do an air high-five with the other team.”
Manley added that he has no regrets that the season is starting seven weeks later than usual. “The later start might actually improve the quality of play as guys have had a chance to get in better shape,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll have fewer pulled muscles.”
Bryan Fricke is one of Edina’s most active men’s softball players, competing three nights a week at Van Valkenburg.
“I think everybody is ready,” he said. “We have to do something after feeling boxed in for the spring.”
Fricke stressed the importance of following common sense on the ball field.
“There is social distancing for everyone except possibly the batter, the catcher and the umpire,” he observed. “I follow the rules and I am considerate to others. When I go to a restaurant, I wear a mask, and I can work from my home office.”
Patrick McGovern, who also plays in three Edina rec softball leagues, said, “It has been a long time between games, from last year to this year. I got out last week to hit a little and field a couple of grounders. There is a lot of rust to knock off the edges, however, I am really looking forward to getting back out there.”
A few of Edina softball’s longtime franchises have opted out of league play this summer, including Federated Insurance, one of the perennial 35 & Over contenders.
“Too many guys had made other commitments,” Federated captain Chris Weigle said. “We will be back next summer.”
