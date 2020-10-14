Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.