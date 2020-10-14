Ever since Tommy Presthus graduated from Edina High School in 1993, he has been the gold standard for Hornet boys soccer goalies.
Elected to the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, Presthus played collegiately at Southern Methodist and went on to play for Columbus in the pro ranks.
Finally, 27 years after Presthus, there is another goalie at Edina, who has matched his achievements. Hank Stechmann started in goal last season when Edina went 22-0-0 and took the state Class AA title. This season the 6-foot-4 senior is a key man on a team that has finished the regular season with a 9-2-0 record. Edina’s two losses were 2-1 at Wayzata and 1-0 at Minnetonka. Edina made up for both losses in rematches at Kuhlman Field. The Hornets avenged the Wayzata defeat 1-0 Sept. 22 and the Minnetonka defeat 2-0 Oct. 6.
In the rematch against Minnetonka, Stechmann played one of his best games of the season. Among the highlights were two saves on free kicks by Minnetonka senior forward Dylan Olson, the Lake Conference’s top scorer with 17 goals.
“The fact we have beaten Wayzata and Minnetonka shows we’re improving,” Stechmann said after the Oct. 6 win. “We played so well defensively, then started rolling from there.”
Asked if he had a message for his teammates before the second Minnetonka game, Stechmann said, “No, I’m not a big talker. That’s Henry Rose’s thing.”
Stechmann and Rose are two of four Edina captains along with senior midfielder Matt Mason and junior midfielder Ryan Swanda. Rose also plays in the midfield, and he’s the vocal leader on the field.
Sammy Presthus and Mason scored Edina’s goals in the recent victory over Tonka. The first half was scoreless, and it took Edina 55 minutes to score its first goal. Presthus took a through ball from teammate Jackson Holley and sent a blast past Skipper goalie Jamie Deneen, who had made four spectacular saves to that point.
At the 61-minute mark, Edina cashed in again with Mason striking a well-placed shot to the far post.
“On our team everyone relies on each other,” Stechmann said. “There are so many people who can play different positions.”
There will not be a State Tournament this year, so Edina will have to wait until 2021 to defend its 2019 title.
“It is a different feel with no State Tournament,” Stechmann said. “But everyone on the team is still giving his all. We have a chance to win a section championship.”
The first section game was in progress Oct. 13 as this edition went to press. Subsequent rounds are Oct. 20 for the semifinals and Oct. 22 for the championship match. Edina has not only Minnetonka raising a challenge, but also Shakopee, Chaska and Eden Prairie.
For the Hornets, the keys to winning in the playoffs include consistency, effort and Stechmann’s goalkeeping. As long as he is in the net, the Hornets will be the favorites.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
