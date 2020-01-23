With two new members in the fold, the Edina School Board is pausing a plan that would have implemented a host of honors classes for the 2020-21 academic year.
The board voted 4-3 in November 2019 to approve a revised policy addressing academic standards and curriculum, amending the policy to offer a selection of separate classes for advanced learners. But on Jan. 13, a newly revamped school board voted 5-2 to hold up implementation of the honors courses in favor of forming a work group to address the district’s policy guiding academic standards and curriculum.
Those advocating for the honors courses say the increased focus on academic rigor would help the district retain and attract students, while critics of the plan argue it would unduly redirect resources from other groups while posing logistical challenges in implementation.
“I don’t have any assurance that this policy is, in fact, in the best interest of all students,” Boardmember Leny Wallen-Friedman said of the previously approved plan.
When the policy was approved in November, Wallen-Friedman was one of the three board members who voted against the plan. Joining him in the minority vote were Boardmembers Erica Allenburg and Matthew Fox. Meanwhile, Boardmembers Ellen Jones, Owen Michaelson, Amir Gharbi and Sarah Patzloff voted to approve the revised course offerings.
But with the dawn of the new year, Gharbi and Patzloff are no longer on the board, Gharbi having opted not to seek a second term and Patzloff having been defeated in the November election. Taking their places are Boardmembers Julie Greene and Janie Shaw, providing the board enough votes to overturn the November decision.
Joining Shaw and Greene in voting to pause implementation of the honors classes this month were Boardmembers Erica Allenburg, Leny Wallen-Friedman and Matthew Fox. Boardmembers Ellen Jones and Owen Michaelson held to their November votes in continuing to advocate for the policy as initially crafted.
Opponents of the originally approved policy criticized it for being created without input from district administrators, who spoke against the language as approved last year. “We have to rely on our staff that know what they’re talking about,” Shaw said.
Wallen-Friedman suggested that advanced learners aren’t necessarily the ones who should be first in line for special accommodations. “Our data says that the advanced learners are growing at a better and more consistent rate than our other learners,” he said.
But Michaelson pointed to the prevalence of gifted-and-talented students in the district, noting that 50% of its students are at or above the 80th percentile in
academic competency. “Separate classes with separate curriculum makes a lot of sense,” said Michaelson, who sees difficulty in teaching classrooms of students of widely varying proficiency.
Proponents of more robust gifted-and-talented programming also see it as a way for the district to retain and attract more students amid declining enrollment. Plus, the board committed to bolstering its offerings for gifted-and-talented students three years ago, Michaelson recalled. “We haven’t done that and I think that weighs on me as well,” he said.
For him, that feeling was enough to overcome what he called “reasonable questions,” posed by plan opponents, about whether the district would have had time to implement the new offerings by fall 2020.
Opponents to the specialized course offerings argued that any significant revision of curriculum policy should wait until after the district’s new Strategic Plan is approved, a vote expected to take place next month.
“I think that doing strategic direction as a driver for this policy is the way to approach it,” Greene said.
Before any major overhaul, Wallen-Friedman wants to see the results of the district’s current efforts to bolster academic rigor. Among those efforts is the new embedded honors model – implemented this year for the 10th grade Pre-AP Language Arts class – that allows students to select more challenging coursework. The new model is still being tested for its effectiveness, Wallen-Friedman noted.
“The issue I have with the policy is that it doesn’t allow the test to go through,” he said.
Jones, though, contended the policy would not necessarily cancel the embedded honors class, while Michaelson downplayed how much change the plan would have posed anyway.
“It’s not as sweeping as depicted,” he said. “We are talking about some minor changes at the elementary school – only seven classes in the middle school and high school.”
Whatever the course offerings look like when the board is finished addressing the policy, it needs to be wrapped up quickly, according to Jones. “This shouldn’t be lingering out there. People are watching,” she said.
The curriculum policy and the Strategic Plan must emphasize the achievement of all students, not only the high achievers, Shaw said.
“I hope that parents will recognize that we just want to go about it in the best way possible for students so that one group of students’ experience is not compromised by another,” she said.
