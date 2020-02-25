Nebel brothers
Brothers Landon and Seth Nebel are Edina's state wrestling qualifiers. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

A dream has come true for Edina High’s wrestling brothers Seth and Landon Nebel.

Both boys earned their way to the State Class AAA Tournament by placing second in the Section 6AAA Meet Feb. 22 at Edina High Activity Center.

This will be the second trip to state for Seth, a junior captain, and the first trip for his freshman brother. State individual tournament action is set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Xcel Energy Center. Action will continue through the evening of Saturday, Feb. 29.

Landon will be easy to spot even in the vast ranges of the Xcel because of a distinctive pink headgear.

“One of the middle school coaches gave it to me last season,” he said. “It’s kind of cool.”

Seth wears distinctive headgear as well. One of the platelets is white and the other is black.

Landon said, “ My style is tough and aggressive. I had arm surgery last year, so I wasn’t able to wrestle the full season, and I lost a match for true second to go to state.”

This season Landon has a 35-8 record at 120 pounds.

Seth stands 38-9 at 138 after winning a true second at sectionals.

“I would love it if we were bringing more Edina wrestlers to state,” Seth said. “But it is really special to be going with my brother.”

Seniors Will Davis and Malachi Johnson would have almost surely gone to state if injuries had not taken a toll on them this season.

