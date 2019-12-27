As a transfer student new to Edina High girls hockey, right wing Emma Conner is beginning to figure out the rivalries in Lake Conference play and in Section 6AA.
She will have her first opportunity to get involved in the rivalry between Edina and The Blake School when the Section 6AA contenders meet for the first time this season at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Braemar Arena.
What a way to start the new year. Blake is one of the few teams in the state that stands as a roadblock in Edina’s way to a fourth consecutive state championship.
Conner said, initially, she’ll treat the Blake game like any other. “We get hyped up for every single games,” she commented after Edina beat Stillwater 6-0 Dec. 26 for its 13th straight win.
The thing Conner likes most about playing for Edina is the team aspect. She skates on Edina’s ‘Teen Line’ with fellow junior Hannah Chorske and senior captain Tella Jungels. The trio has scored more than 30 goals already, thanks in part to Conner’s hat trick against Stillwater.
“I have played on a line with Tella as long as I can remember,” Chorske said. “That goes back to Mites. We have always been a trio, and now with Emma, we’re a trio.”
“It is always fun to have a new player,” Jungels said. “Katie Davis came in last year, and this year we have Emma.”
Conner said she was lucky to be welcomed onto the Teen Line with Chorske and Jungels. Why is this the Teen Line? Check the numbers in the program - Conner wears 16 on her jersey, Chorske is 18 and Jungels is 19.
“It was fun to watch them tonight,” Edina head coach Sami Reber said. “We were buzzing for the full 51 minutes with our forecheck and we continued to get the puck deep. Those three work together well.”
The Stillwater game was the first game of Edina’s Walser Tournament at Braemar Arena. Because of an early Sun Current deadline this week, the scores of the next two Hornet games were not available at press time.
Edina had a tough test in the semis against a Maple Grove team that only had two losses coming into the tournament.
Winning the tournament was Edina’s immediate priority last week, but it’s almost impossible not to think about the Blake game.
“We get hyped to play Blake because it’s such an intense rivalry,” Jungels noted. “Obviously, we look forward to that game,” Chorske added. “But Sami [Reber] preaches staying in the present.”
With a 13-1-0 record just past the midway point of the regular season, Edina still has most of its Lake Conference games left to play. The Hornets already have four quality league wins - 4-1 over both Minnetonka and Wayzata, 4-2 over North Wright County and 2-1 over Eden Prairie.
Edina Boys
In the first round of the Hockey For Life Tournament in Prior Lake Dec. 26, the Edina boys team lost a 3-2 overtime decision to Moorhead.
It was Edina’s second straight one-goal loss to a ranked team. The Hornets had previously lost to Eden Prairie 1-0 in the championship game of the Edina Holiday Classic.
John DeVoe scored Edina’s first goal against Moorhead on an assist from Jackson Borst. A.J. Doll netted Edina’s second goal with assists from Willi Johnson and Nick Williams.
Edina outshot Moorhead 30-20, but Moorhead’s 20th shot of the night was a killer, as Carter Johnson scored at the 0:24 mark in overtime to bring the contest to an abrupt end.
