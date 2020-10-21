Challenging terrain awaited the Edina mountain bike team in a meet at Buck Hill earlier this month.
But as they have in other racing this season, Edina took to the challenge and won several races.
Races have taken on a new format this year, with little interaction between teams from different schools. “The league is conducting time trials at each venue, and once a team is finished, they depart and the next team takes the course,” Edina head coach Pete Seng explained.
Seng talked about the challenge of racing at Buck Hill: “There is very little flat terrain. The athletes are either going uphill or downhill.”
Captain Quentin Loxtercamp of Edina recorded his second varsity boys win of the season and had good support from captains Kevin Bourgeault (eighth) and Eric Seng (tenth).
In the varsity girls division, Bella Mazion remained undefeated for the season with another first-place finish. Elin Hartmann added a victory in the girls junior varsity race.
Edina’s overall performance was solid in the boys JV race with Sam Bell, Owen van Heuveln and Henry Bergeson placing third, fourth and fifth.
Mary Jennen gave Edina fifth place in the girls sophomore race. Connor Killilea was tenth in boys JV.
Middle school competitors from Edina showed well in the meet. Suri Austin and Bea Toftey took second and fourth places among the sixth-grade girls. Jones Lauson took tenth place for sixth-grade boys. Andrew Hartmann and Cooper Austin were first and fourth for seventh-grade boys and Caden O’Brien was sixth. In the eighth-grade races, Mattie Jones was seventh among the girls and Kellen O’Brien and Isaac Bell were fifth and ninth among the boys.
Teams participating in the Buck Hill event in addition to Edina were St. Paul Central, Hopkins, Chisago Lakes, Grand Rapids, St. Paul Highland Park, Cloquet, Woodbury, Park of Cottage Grove, St. Michael-Albertville, Alexandria, White Bear Lake, Rockford, Rochester Mayo, Breck, Blake and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
