Edina mountain biking fans are keeping an eye on captain Quentin Loxtercamp this fall.
He’s easy to spot since he is usually the rider leading the pack.
Saturday, Sept. 19, Loxtercamp won the varsity race at Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin. He was joined in the winners’ circle by teammate Bella Mazion, who took first place in the girls varsity race. Sam Bell and Henry Bergeson helped Edina enjoy an excellent day by placing 1-2 in the boys JV race, and Edina’s Elin Hartman took the JV girls race.
“These amazing performances were backed by strong finishes throughout the team,” Edina head coach Pete Seng said.
In the boys varsity race, Edina had three of the top 10 finishers with Loxtercamp in first, Kevin Bourgeault in fourth and Eric Seng in eighth.
Owen vanHeuveln and Connor Killilea placed sixth and ninth in the boys JV race and Mary Jennen took seventh place in the girls JV ranks.
Edina did well in middle school competition with Bea Toftey and Suri Austin placing second and third among sixth-grade girls. Jones Lauson was six among sixth-grade boys. Austin Hartmann and Cooper Austin finished first and second in the seventh-grade boys race and teammate Caden O’Brien finished fourth. Mattie Jones took seventh among eighth-grade girls, while on the boys side Kellen O’Brien and Isaac Bell finished fourth and eighth.
The Edina middle school team is coached by Andrew Leddick and Katrina Budde.
