Edina High All-American Haley Reeck scored 53 goals during her sophomore lacrosse season in 2019, but for the 2020 season she has only one goal - to be able to play.
The COVID-19 coronavirus, which has put a hold on all Minnesota high school sports until at least May 4, has taken Reeck away from her teammates and the sport they love to play. Since this was a year when the Hornets expected to make a strong bid for a state berth, the hiatus is doubly tough, but Reeck is keeping her hopes alive.
“We have to do everything on our own now,” she said recently. “I have been running at the lakes and shooting at home. All of the girls are super excited for the season, and we are staying positive, with a common goal of going to state. We came close last year, when we lost to Prior Lake 12-10 in the section finals.”
Reeck, whose childhood began on the East Coast, began playing lacrosse when she was in first grade.
“All of my friends were playing lacrosse, and I also played soccer and basketball,” Reeck said. Since moving to Edina with her family, she has dropped basketball, but still holds a spot on the Edina varsity soccer team. As a junior, she won her third soccer letter last fall. In her ninth-grade season, she scored the winning goal in the Section 2AA championship match against Minnetonka.
“I have always felt more pressure in soccer than in lacrosse,” Reeck said. Obviously, any varsity player who scores 53 goals as a sophomore knows her way around the field. Reeck uses her speed and shiftiness to get to the goal, and once she is there, her shots are true.
“When I am running with the ball from the midfield, I look for what dodge I can make to beat my defender,” Reeck said. “I have always been a midfielder. A key part of playing there is having the sense of a forward and the sense of a defender. A lot of middies are more defensive-minded than I am.”
Reeck said she loves playing with Hornet senior Helen Propson, her long-time teammate and also a neighbor. Propson has played four years on varsity, the same as Reeck, and the two have a special chemistry on the attack. Propson was second on the team in scoring with 27 goals last season.
“We are a high-scoring team,” Reeck said. “Helen and I have played together a long time. And we have some other girls who can score.”
Senior Avie Jarka is one of them. She had 16 goals last season. Senior Lindsey McKhann scored 13 goals last year and sophomore Emerson Gorney had 11 goals in her first varsity season.
Reeck was an impact player for the Hornets, even as a seventh-grader, and has started every game of her varsity career. One of her goals was to win a scholarship to play in college, and she has made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Louisville after she graduates from high school in the spring of 2021.
“Louisville is in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and that is top-notch lacrosse,” Reeck observed. “It was a no-brainer that I would commit after meeting the team and the coaches.”
While she prepares for the collegiate level, Reeck is destined to be Edina’s all-time best player in girls lacrosse. She is 20 goals short of the school scoring record going into her junior year. Already, she has been an All-State selection for three years, and last year she was named an All-American. She has been the Hornets’ team MVP each of the last two seasons.
In addition to her accomplishments on the field, Reeck carries a 3.9 GPA and volunteers in her school’s Two-on-Two Leadership Club.
“You can’t just play a sport your whole life,” she said. “I am a structured person, and sports help keep me grounded. I try to keep my priorities straight and set aside the time I need for school work.”
Looking ahead to life after college, Reeck said she would like a chance to play pro lacrosse, but added that her ultimate goal is to become a doctor. She plans to study pre-med at Louisville.
Most athletes, even the most gifted like Reeck, have heroes, and she has one in her own home.
Her brother, Chandler Reeck, an Edina senior, had two shoulder injuries that put him out of action for six to seven months, but battled back to captain the Hornet boys basketball team this winter.
Haley watched her brother struggle while he was inactive, and then she saw him return to action.
“He got back up and played, despite his injuries,” Haley said. “Chandler is a scrappy player. I was really impressed with what he accomplished.”
