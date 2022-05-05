Hopkins and Edina boys and girls track teams competed in a strong field April 26 at Hopkins High Stadium.
St. Michael-Albertville won this True Team meet on the girls side, while Rosemount emerged as boys champion.
“We were thrilled to host such a great group of teams,” Hopkins head boys coach Nick Lovas said. Competitors included not only Edina and Hopkins from the Lake Conference, plus Farmington, St. Michael-Albertville, Mounds View and Rosemount.
Hopkins placed sixth in the boys and girls divisions, while Edina was second among the boys and fourth among the girls teams.
“It was a really good meet,” Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said. “The competition at Hopkins helped us get ready for two big meets we have coming up - the Edina Invitational May 6 and the True Team Section 5AAA Meet May 10 at Mounds View.”
Boys Highlights
Hopkins High’s boys team had two first places in the Hopkins True Team Meet.
Senior Gabriel Harshman won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67 and sophomore Landon Hering won the 1600-meter run in 4:33.32. Another good performance for the Royals was a second place by senior Samuel Gausmann in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.89. Close behind in 2:01.78 was Hopkins teammate Suhayb Ali.
Hopkins placed second in the 4x200-meter relay with Harshman, Gausmann, Kaden Kreienbrink and Isaac Sanders running 1:33.55.
The Royals also took third in the 4x100 relay with Jaden Ngaima, Zion Wilson, Owen Hall and Sanders. Hopkins had the second-fastest 4x400 relay with Gausmann, Daniel Espino, Kreienbrink and Hirshman running 3:32.29.
Edina had a pair of good performances in the 1600 with freshman Jace Haerter taking third place and senior Kurt Lebakken finishing fourth. Lebakken later took third in the 3200.
Hornet junior Brady Anderson was third in the 100-meter dash in 11.31, his season best. Wyatt Erlandson of the Hornets was sixth in 11.44.
Edina had a nice win in the 4x800-meter relay with Owen Sanderson, Jay Lebakken, Jack Elliott and Charlie Koelbl. Their time was a season-best 8:21.5-0.
Edina’s highlight in field events was a win by junior Finley Smith, who tripled-jumped 41 feet, 1 inch.
Girls Highlights
Edina senior sprinter Maddie Dahlien was in a class by herself on the girls side, winning the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. She went 12.14 in the 100, 25.46 in the 200 and 58.60 in the 400, topping the state honor roll.
Hopkins’ top performer was clearly ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow, who won the 1600-meter run in 5:02.46. Edina’s Haley Rogers took second place, improving upon her previous season best by 18 seconds. Elsa Bergman, Hopkins’ senior captain, placed third.
Another significant highlight for the Edina girls was a win over St. Michael-Albertville in the 4x800-meter relay. Bayliss Flynn, Edina’s soccer goalie in the fall, overtook STMA state track champ Ali Weimer on the last leg to give the Hornets a time of 9:58.10. STMA finished in 9:58.70. Others on the winning Hornet relay were Abbie Manhard, Ella Hinkie and Lauren Cossack.
“Bayliss Flynn is super competitive,” Edina head coach Lynn Sosnowski said. “She ran a super smart race and took her [Weimer] on the final curve.”
One of the field event stars of the meet, Lillian Wanzek of Hopkins, placed second in the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 2 inches. Marit Elverum of the Royals placed third in the pole vault.
Hopkins ran second in the 4x200 relay with Xiao Que Snope, Crown Bisan, Bryn Etzell and Mya Burgess posting a time of 1:48.72.
Edina took runner-up honors in the 4x400 relay with Molly Bennett, Elsa Utoft, Wesley MacMiller and Skyler Kieffer running 4:11.46.
Edina’s coach Sosnowski noted that because of illnesses, Edina wasn’t able to enter a full lineup.
Hamline Elite Meet
Edina had a good day April 29 at the Hamline Elite Meet in St. Paul.
Joe Manser starred in the dashes for the Hornet boys, taking third in the 100 with a time of 10.75 and second in the 400 in 48.70. Both of his times are the second fastest in the history of Edina boys track. He trails only Devin Crawford-Tufts in the 100 and Paul Otto in the 400.
Hornet long-jumper Colin Dorsey had some trouble hitting the board during Elite Meet competition, but did stick a third-place jump of 21 feet, 3.5 inches.
The Edina girls had two big relay highlights at Hamline. Molly Bennett, Kieffer, MacMiller and Dahlien placed second in the 4x200 in 1:44.84. Only Rosemount (1:44.30) was faster.
In the 4x800 relay the Hornet girls placed third behind Highland Park and Wayzata with Manhard, Rogers, Maggie Wagner and Flynn running a time of 9:33.28.
Edina Invitational
The Edina teams will host the Edina Invitational, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Kuhlman Field.
“We have two special races,” Edina boys head coach Matt Gabrielson said. “They are the Ed Hendrickson Mile Relay and the Larry Johnson 3200-meter run.”
Those races are named after former Edina boys head coaches, who are deceased.
