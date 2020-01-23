An Edina High School student who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision this morning has been released from the hospital, the school district announced in a statement sent to parents this afternoon.
According to Edina Police, the student was attempting to board a school bus at France Avenue and Halifax Avenue around 8:10 a.m. when a vehicle travelled to the right of the bus, striking the individual. After being hospitalized, the student is now resting at home, according to the school district.
The bus, which had its stop arm extended and flashing lights activated, was traveling southbound on France Avenue, on its way to the high school, according to Edina Police.
“The school day at EHS has proceeded normally following this frightening incident,” the district stated in its message to parents. “We continue to have staff available to students if any feel the need to talk.”
Police believe the vehicle involved was a black Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze, and are circulating a photo of the sedan that was pulled from onboard bus video. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver is urged to call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.
