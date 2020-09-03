With four of their top performers returning, the defending state-champion Edina High girls cross country team is hungry for another successful season.
Head coach Matt Gabrielson has already won three state Class AA titles at Edina, and he likes what he sees from this year’s team.
Leading the way ate juniors Macy Iyer and Maggie Wagner and sophomores Lauren Cossack and Mary Velner. To win the state title mainly with ninth-graders and sophomores last year was an amazing feat.
COVID-19 has changed the Hornets’ approach to the season. The runners are wearing masks when they’re resting or taking instruction from the coaches. And they are keeping their social distance.
“We have tried to keep things the same,” Gabrielson said. “The main thing we want to do is be safe.”
Asked about a potential State Class AA Meet this year, Gabrielson said, “The season will be two weeks shorter than last year. I absolutely hope we are able to have section and state meets. We want the girls to be able to make the most of their opportunity. With COVID, it is a wild time.”
One change with the COVID situation is that the Hornets will not be going to any big invitationals in 2020. Competition for meets is limited to three schools at most, and that means the Hornets will mainly run Lake Conference duals and triangulars.
“We’re taking this one day at a time, one week at a time,” Gabrielson said. “The girls are really responsible, and they’re taking no risks with the protocol. They realize that the season could be taken away from us at any time, and they don’t want to lose it, so they are making the sacrifices.”
One reason Gabrielson wants a state meet is competition. Lake Conference rival Wayzata has opened the season as the sixth-ranked team in one national poll, and that gives the Hornets a target.
“This could be the deepest group of teams [in the state] that we’ve had in a while,” Gabrielson said. “Wayzata is very good, and Minnetonka has everyone back from last year. Those are well-coached teams.”
In addition to his four state returnees, Gabrielson feels he has the depth to compete with any opponent. He mentioned Evie Hage, Jayne Parry and Jane Schauerman as some of the experienced runners who will add to the Hornets’ depth.
Edina opened the 2020 season against Hopkins in a Lake dual meet Aug. 28. This was the only two-mile race of the season before the teams return to the usual 5K distance.
Wagner made a statement at Hopkins by beating Royal eighth-grade phenom Sydney Drevlow by a second in the battle for first place - 11:23 to 11:24.
Iyer took third place in 11:25.7, while senior Emma Hudson was right with her in fourth place with 11:25.8. Velner came in fifth in 11:35.
Hornets Cossack, Abby Winter and Evie Hage took places 8 through 10, The Hornets were also 11th through 14th with Megan Sieve, Ella Hinkie, Schauerman and Hayley Rogers. Also in the top 20 from Edina were Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff, Parry and Kyla Willette.
The Hornets scored 21 team points to 38 for the Royals.
“We have a good group of ninth-graders,” Gabrielson observed. “But we’re a down a little in the seventh and eighth grades. Hopefully, we will pick up more young runners now that school has started. They can still sign up for cross country.”
There are no spectators allowed at cross country meets this year, so that is an adjustment for the runners. In the past many of them have thrived on cheers of encouragement. Now more of their motivation will have to come from within.
“I have had great teams here before,” Gabrielson said. “But this team could be right up there with the best of them. The girls enjoy each other, work hard and have fun.”
