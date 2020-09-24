Edina High boys soccer captain Henry Rose hit the perfect strike Sept. 22 to lift the Hornets to a 1-0 win over Wayzata at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
With 12:48 remaining in the second half, Rose took a left-footed kick from the left sideline. The ball kept carrying over the head of Wayzata sophomore goalie Jack Roach and caught the upper right corner of the net.
“Last time we played Wayzata [a 2-1 loss to the Trojans Aug. 27], they burned us with a set piece,” Rose said after the match. He was only happy to return the favor, as Edina handed Wayzata (4-1-1) its first loss of the season.
“Wayzata is a great team,” Rose said. “But we knew coming into this game that we could play with them.”
“It is always exciting to play Edina,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said. “Edina is a hard team to create against. We played really well defensively. There are some shots that no goalie could save, and Rose’s shot was one of them.”
“I could see the shot was going into the upper 90,” Edina head coach Dave Jenson said. “There was a lot of determination on Henry’s part. He was unlucky last year when he hit the post four or five times, but that has changed.”
Jenson said one of the challenges of playing against Wayzata is trying to stop the Trojans on set pieces - free kicks, corner kicks and throw-ins.”
The Trojans are dangerous in the air with 6-4 senior Aidan McGoogan and sophomore Joe Highfield, who stands close to 6-3.
The Sept. 22 match was a game of throw-ins, with junior Peter Melquist taking them for Wayzata and Edina countering with the duo of senior Patrick “Paddy” McGarvey and junior Jackson Holley. When teams have throw-ins of more than 30 yards, and sometimes 40, there are unusually good opportunities to score.
“Wayzata created a lot more chances the first time we played, compared to today,” Edina’s Jenson noted. “Our possession was better than theirs tonight, but they are really dangerous with their counters.”
One thing that made the match close was that neither team showed a weakness.
Duenas pointed out that Wayzata’s best chance of the game came early in the first half on a give-and-go play that ended up on the foot of Highfield. He got in behind Edina senior goalkeeper Hank Stechmann and made a good strike, but Holley made a nice defensive play to save the blast.
“We had another save [by one of the field players] in the second half,” Jenson said. “I think it was Ryan Swanda, who stopped a shot with his chest.”
One of Edina’s shot hit the post in the first half, and had both teams been lucky offensively, it could easily have been 1-1 at halftime.
The first 67 minutes of the match were scoreless, and fans don’t see that very often, even with teams as good defensively as Wayzata and Edina are.
With the win, Edina improved to 5-2-0 and is a half game behind Wayzata in the Lake Conference standings.
The end of the Lake Conference season is only a week away.
Edina will play Minnetonka at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Kuhlman Field and close the Lake season at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hopkins.
Wayzata has three conference matches remaining. The Trojans have a home match against Hopkins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Wayzata will travel to Eden Prairie and at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, the Trojans will host Buffalo in the Lake finale.
