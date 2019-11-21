Given 10 power-play chances against Cretin-Derham Hall Nov. 15, the Edina High girls hockey team converted four of them in a 7-0 win at Braemar Arena.
The visiting Raiders took 31 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct.
In the first period, the Jungels sisters took the spotlight for Edina. Senior Tella Jungles scored an even-strength goal on a pass from Lucy Bowlby, and then sophomore Vivian Jungels scored power-play goals three minutes apart. The first was assisted by Katie Davis and Emma Conner, and then Hannah Chorske assisted on the second one.
Davis took over in the second period. She scored an unassisted goal before converting assists from Conner and Berit Lindborg for the Hornets’ third power-play goal of the night.
Conner scored on a power play from Davis and Vivian Jungels to open the third period, and Vivian Jungels finished her hat trick with Conner and Davis assisting.
Edina goalie Uma Corniea did her part by stopping all 10 Cretin-Derham Hall shots on net.
From a defensive standpoint, Edina could hardly have played any better.
“Our defense is good at communicating, keeping our heads up and moving the puck,” said Sophia Doll, a captain and Edina’s most experienced varsity defender.
The other Hornet captains are Tella Jungels and Davis, both senior forwards.
This weekend, the Hornets will have two good tests, when Northern Minnesota powers Duluth and Proctor/Hermantown visit Braemar Arena. The game against Duluth will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The next afternoon at 2, the Hornets will face off against Proctor/Hermantown.
