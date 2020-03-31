Like every other Minnesota high school sports team, the Edina girls track and field squad is in a holding pattern for the start of the 2020 season.
There can be no organized workouts or practices until at least Tuesday, May 5, according to the latest Minnesota State High School League decree, and much depends on when schools across the state can be reopened for on-campus classes.
Edina head coach Lynn Sosnowski realizes the importance of safety as Minnesotans monitor to thread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in our state.
“This is day by day,” she said earlier this week. “The best-case scenario is May 5, and until then, the girls do not have access to the track or the weight room. We have 130 girls on the team. Some of the distance runners can work out, but it is harder for the sprinters and the athletes in the specialty events. We would need a week of [official] practice, and ideally two, before we begin competing. My thought is, we might not have time for much more than True Team, the section meet and the state meet. That would be do-able if we can start in May.
“I will feel bad for our seniors if they don’t have the opportunity this year. Even if it is a short, condensed, weird season, I hope they will have a chance to compete.”
Sosnowski added that the Lake Conference is different from a lot of other conferences around the state, due to sheer numbers.
“Not one of the teams in the Lake has fewer than 100 athletes,” she said. Social-distancing mandates could pose a problem with so many athletes. “We might have to stagger some of the start times,” Sosnowski said.
Another option might be putting fewer athletes into each heat, thus adding more heats and more time to the meet.
The idea of extending the track and field season into the summer months has been discussed by some coaches, but Sosnowski sees potential problems with that option.
“In track and field, we are a conglomerate of athletes from other sports,” she observed. “When the season ends, many of the athletes compete in AAU basketball, club volleyball, traveling soccer and other sports.”
If there is a track and field season this year, Sosnowski is confident that her team will be a state contender. The Hornets return sophomore sprinter Maddie Dahlien, who won three silver medals in last year’s State Class AA Meet, and star distance runners Morgan Richter and Maggie Wagner. Distance is Edina’s projected strength, along with the points Dahlien is sure to earn in the sprints.
“Going into the season, relays will be our focus,” Sosnowski said. “I would like to see us take all four relays to state.”
Edina placed third in the 2019 state Class AA team standings, and Sosnowski sees that potential again this season.
“The goal coming into the season is to be in the top three at state,” Sosnowski said. “Does that goal change if we start the season later? No, not really.”
