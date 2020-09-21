In a battle for first place in Lake Conference girls tennis Sept. 17, everything went right for Minnetonka in a 7-0 win over defending state Class A champion Edina.
There were two points within Edina’s grasp, including a three-set loss at second doubles, where Tonka’s Sarah Bernet and Maddie Prondzinski prevailed against Edina senior captains Morgan Clark and Paige Greene, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.
“Sarah and Maddie had some great points to close out,” Minnetonka head coach Stearns said. “What I emphasized to them was - one point at a time. The girls they were competing against are very good doubles players.”
Edina’s first doubles of Nicola Santoni and Lizzy Van Ert was another tough out. But Minnetonka sophomore Kelsey Phillips and ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom won back-to-back sets, 7-5, 7-5.
Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said, “We knew coming into the match that Minnetonka is a very deep, very experienced team with good tournament players. A lot of credit goes to Dave Stearns. His team competes with class. There were some high-quality points, especially in the first and second doubles matches. I would like to play Minnetonka again this season. We’ll continue to work on improving every day in practice.”
“I thought the entire match was high-quality tennis,” Stearns said.
While No. 1 and 2 doubles were the matches that offered the best competition, the other matches were interesting, as well.
Third doubles was an easier point than No. 1 or 2 for the Skipper duo of Emilija Medzuikaite and Meaghan Jurgens. They posted the win over Edina’s Annie Klemmensen and Kate Miller.
Minnetonka won all of the singles matches. At No. 1, Sarah Shahbaz used a variety of spins, lobs, net poaches and ground strokes to beat Sami Hankinson in a battle of the super sophomores.
Tonka junior captain Annika Elvestrom defeated Edina captain Ingrid Smith, 7-5, 6-1, in a competitive second singles match. Captain Emily Jurgens defeated Zoya Hasan, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 3. And at No. 4, Arianna Piedrahita won over Edina’s Meera Jain.
Chances are Minnetonka and Edina won’t play again this year, unless the Minnesota State High School League allows a State Tournament.
As for the rivalry with Tonka, which Edina had dominated for quite some time, coach Stearns hopes there will somehow be another meeting this year. “We always enjoy playing good teams,” he said.
The rivalry is among the best in Minnesota prep tennis. Edina defeated Minnetonka in the state championship match in 2018 and again last season. The Hornets won all three meetings with the Skippers last year - 4-3, 4-3 and 5-2.
“Jaime Gaard Chapman is a very good coach and a wonderful person,” Stearns said of the former Hornet player, who replaced the retired Steve Paulsen as head coach this year. “There was some great tennis played in today’s match by both teams. We had some positive outcomes and did the things I was hoping to see. I am very impressed with the Edina girls. They were good sports during and after the match. Kudos to them and to their coaches.”
Coach Gaard Chapman is thankful her team and other teams have the opportunity to play this season, as they follow COVID-19 safety protocol.
“Across the board in Edina, our teams are enjoying happy, healthy, successful seasons,” she said. “We have to take it one day at a time.”
