After losing to No. 1-ranked Edina twice during the Lake Conference season, the Minnetonka girls soccer team had another shot at the Hornets in the Section 2AA finals Oct. 24 at Edina’s Braemar Dome.
This time, Minnetonka played its best game of the year to win 2-0 and end the season with a championship.
“We had a good game plan and the girls followed through,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said after the match. “When it mattered most, we made it matter.”
Edina played the match without Lake Conference scoring champion Maddie Dahlien, who was injured during a 5-0 win over Shakopee in the section semifinals. Obviously, Dahlien’s inability to play for the championship had an impact on the match. She was in the dome on crutches, cheering for the Hornets, and her teammates wanted to win it for her. But on this day, Minnetonka was just a little bit better.
“Even without Maddie, we had a chance,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said. “The Braemar Dome field width plays into our game because we like to play wide. And we have lots of other girls who can score goals.”
As it turned out, Minnetonka also liked playing on a field that is 8-10 yards wider than anything the girls saw during the regular season.
Minnetonka senior captain Marli Bertagnoli scored in the first half and senior captain Lissa Mizzutani scored in the second half.
“Marli and Lissa both played the best game of their lives,” coach Hopkins said.
Sophomore goalie Maddie Schultz had a similar performance. Even without Dahlien, the Hornets are a potent offensive team with senior striker Emma Frommelt, senior midfielder Haley Reeck, ninth-grade midfielder Izzie Engle and defender Annika Eckroth as scoring threats.
“I feel for Maddie [Dahlien],” coach Hopkins said. “She could have been a difference-maker today.”
Bertagnoli, Tonka’s dynamic left wing said, “We wanted this one super bad. I am so excited, so proud of our team. This is exactly how I wanted the season to end.”
In addition to scoring a goal, Bertagnoli assisted on Mizzutani’s goal.
“Marli served a beautiful ball to me in the box,” Mizzutani said. “Edina has always been our biggest rival, and they have a great team. We were able to win when it mattered most.”
The Skippers finished the season 9-3-2, while Edina had a 12-2-0 overall mark.
“Looking back on our season, it was very successful,” Edina coach Aafedt said. “Edina-Minnetonka is always a good game, regardless of the score. They have a high work rate and had us on our heels after their first goal. I couldn’t be prouder of our girls. They fought until the bitter end. I thought Annika Eckroth dominated in the middle the second half. And Ellen Norman adjusted to a new position in mid-game.”
Semifinal Games
Minnetonka played Chanhassen in the Section 2AA semifinals Oct. 22 and won a hard-fought 3-2 decision. The score was tied 2-2 at halftime.
Claire Carver, Alyssa Marceau and ninth-grader Gabbie Ryan scored Tonka’s goals.
In its semifinal win over Shakopee, Edina dominated with two goals from Dahlien and one each from Frommelt, Reeck and Engle.
Four goals in the first half keyed the Hornet victory in a game played at the Braemar Dome.
“Izzie Engle came up big for us, scoring the first goal on an assist by Haley Reeck,” Aafedt said. “Once we got the first one, we were rolling.”
Hornet senior goalie Liv Jamison played well throughout the section tourney with shutout wins over Jefferson and Shakopee and another good performance against Minnetonka.
Next Season
Look for Minnetonka and Edina to resume their girls soccer rivalry in 2021. Both teams have their sophomore goalkeepers back - Schultz for Tonka and Bayliss Flynn for Edina. Dahlien has one more year to play for Edina before she moves on to the University of North Carolina. Although Minnetonka played a lot of seniors, including the four captains - Bertagnoli, Mizzutani, Liv Muehlberg and Ella Roach - there is a good nucleus set to return. That group includes forwards Carver, Marceau, Ryan and Tatum Starita, plus midfielder Maggie Ravine and starting defenders Hope Durenberger and Payton Mahady.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
(SUN PHOTO BY john sherman)
Edina midfielder Izzie Engle (3) watches a high-bouncing soccer ball at the Braemar Dome along with Minnetonka midfielder Ally Dittrich (10). The Hornets didn’t get enough favorable bounces in a 2-0 Section 2AA championship-game loss to Minnetonka, but still feel good about their 12-2-0 record this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.