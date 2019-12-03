By John Sherman
After shutting out Proctor/Hermantown 4-0 and Duluth 9-0 the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Edina High girls hockey team went without a game last week.
A busy stretch got underway Tuesday, Dec. 3, with the Hornets facing Class A power Breck School.
Action will continue to be heavy the rest of the month for coach Sami Reber’s team, which is shooting for an unprecedented fourth state Class AA championship this winter.
So far, the Hornets are 3-1-0 with the only loss coming at the hands of top-ranked Andover.
“We will face some very tough competition in the Lake Conference,” coach Reber said, referring to Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Wayzata and North Wright County.
After playing a 7 p.m. game against Hill-Murray Thursday, Dec. 5, at Braemar, the Hornets will open conference play against Minnetonka at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. Since Edina was first in state last year and Minnetonka was third, this is the marquee match up of the weekend in Minnesota prep hockey.
Edina has a high-scoring group led by senior forwards Katie Davis and Tella Jungels and sophomore defenseman Vivian Jungels. Tonka counters with high-scoring Lacey Martin up from and All-State senior captain Maggie Nicholson on defense. The Skippers stand 5-1-0 this season.
