Edina has always had a great rivalry with Breck School’s girls hockey team, and the Hornets added a win to their side of the ledger with a 6-1 win over the Mustangs Dec. 3 at Braemar Arena.
“Breck is a team we get excited to play,” said Edina junior forward Hannah Chorske, who had two goals and two assists in the victory.
A lot of that excitement stems from youth hockey. Many of the girls who go to Breck grew up skating in the Edina youth program.
“I don’t need to pump the girls up when we play Breck,” Edina coach Sami Reber said. “They do that themselves. “I am proud of the way we played defense tonight, starting with [goalie) Uma Corniea.”
Reber was just as pleased with the Hornets offense.
“We had some pretty goals tonight,” she observed.
Edina jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Emma Conner scored on Chorske’s assist, and then Chorske scored from both Jungels sisters, Tella and Vivian.
The Hornets went up 3-0 in the second period with Katie Davis scoring from Lily Hendrikson and Lucy Bowlby.
Breck was fired up to start the third period and cut the margin to two goals when Ava Lindsay scored. But that was it for the Mustangs.
Vivian Jungels scored from her sister and Chorske to make it 4-1, and then Kylie Roberts scored with assists from Berit Lindborg and Gwen Hendrikson. Finally, Chorske scored from Conner and Roberts.
Corniea starred in goal with 23 saves. The ninth-grader is already one of the best in the metro area. She covers the net and seldom allows second chances.
Corniea’s dominance continued with 28 saves during a 3-1 win over Hill-Murray Dec. 5 at Braemar.
Chorske led the Hornets with two goals and Conner added one.
Dec. 7 marked Edina’s Lake Conference opener, and the Hornets scored their sixth win in a row with a 4-1 victory at Minnetonka.
The Skippers hung tough, trailing 2-1 at the end of the second period, but Edina scored twice in the third period to put the game on ice.
Davis was the No. 1 star for Edina with a pair of power-play goals. Gwen Hendrikson had an unassisted goal for Edina and Berit Lindborg added a goal. Chorske was the top playmaker with two assists, while Vivian Jungels provided an assist on Lindborg’s goal. Corniea made 13 saves.
