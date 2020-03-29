Edina High’s girls hockey team fell one win short of capturing its fourth consecutive state Class AA title this winter and finished with an overall record of 28-2-0.
With that kind of success, it was apparent that the Hornets would be well represented on the All-Lake Conference team. In conference play, Edina was perfect with an 10-0-0 record. The Hornets defeated Buffalo, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, North Wright County and Wayzata two times each.
Moving from back to front, Edina’s All-Lake selections are ninth-grade goalie Uma Corniea, sophomore defenseman Vivian Jungels, junior forwards Emma Conner and Hannah Chorske and senior forwards Katie Davis and Tella Jungels.
Davis and Tella Jungels have both won NCAA Division I scholarships for next season - Davis with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Jungels with the University of Minnesota.
Edina lost the state Class AA title game to Andover 5-3 Feb. 22 at Xcel Energy Center. Andover handed Edina its other loss of the 2019-20 season, 1-0, in the season opener. In-between, the Hornets set a school record for a single season with 28 consecutive wins.
With four returning all-conference players next season, Edina will have another shot at the state championship. Andover will also be an experienced team, and Edina will have plenty of tough competition within the Lake Conference from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Wayzata.
All-Lake Team
Edina: Seniors forwards Katie Davis and Tella Jungels, junior forwards Emma Conner and Hannah Chorske, sophomore Vivian Jungels and ninth-grade goalie Uma Corniea.
Eden Prairie: Senior forwards Nora Wagner and Sydney Langseth, junior forward Grace Kuipers, junior goalie Molly Goergen and sophomore defenseman Anna Brown.
Minnetonka: Senior forward Lacey Martin, senior defenseman Maggie Nicholson, junior defenseman Rory Guilday and junior goalie Brynn Dulac.
Wayzata: Senior forward Sophie Urban, senior defenseman Addy Hackley, junior forward Gretchen Branton and sophomore forward Sloane Matthews.
North Wright County: Senior forwards Mackenzie Bourgerie and Maddy Skelton and senior goalie Anna LaRose.
Buffalo: Senior Jada Habisch and ninth-grade forward Reagan Wurm.
Hopkins/St. Louis Park: Sophomore goalie Leah Bosch.
