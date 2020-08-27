After meeting with the other coaches of Lake Conference boys and girls cross country teams and sport coordinator Jaime Sherwood from Wayzata, Edina girls coach Matt Gabrielson is optimistic the season will be well-organized.
“The plan is to keep the competition within the conference,” Gabrielson said. “There will be a lot of good meets with teams like Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata.”
Regular-season contests will be limited to meets between 2-3 teams, according to the new Minnesota State High School League fall sports guidelines.
“We are still working on how the end of the season might look,” Gabrielson said. “I am hoping we will be able to figure out how to have a state meet.”
Entering his 10th year as Edina’s head girls coach and his 17th overall season in the cross country program, Gabrielson has an experienced team including four returnees from last year’s state Class AA-championship squad. Hornet captains for the 2020 season are Anne Cepek, Evie Hage, Maggie Healy, Megan Sieve and Jane Schauerman. Gabrielson has coached three state-championship teams in his first nine seasons as Edina’s head coach.
Like the other Lake coaches, Gabrielson is pleased that the Minnesota State High School League has decided to allow a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, he stressed the importance of “being as safe as we can in order to take advantage of the opportunity we have been given.
“As a team, we will be cohesive and support each other,” he added. “We will have the majority of our practices at the high school this year [instead of Edina Community Center]. When the athletes are waiting before practice, we want them to have masks on. And during practice, we will keep the groups small. There can be up to 24 athletes in a pod, with one coach. We will stagger practice start times by pods.”
Gabrielson said he isn’t sure if the turnout for cross country will be as high as usual. That decision is up to the athletes and their families.
For the girls who do come out for the team, Gabrielson and the coaching staff will do everything possible to make the season safe and rewarding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.