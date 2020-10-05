Seconds before the starter’s gun was fired at Gale Woods Farm Saturday, Oct. 3, a nervous fan wearing a royal blue windbreaker remarked, “Here we go, the race of the century.”
On this day of Minnesota’s most historic girls cross country race, no one in the vicinity argued. The third wave of the Lake Conference Girls Championships involved three nationally-ranked teams - No. 3 Minnetonka, No. 5 Wayzata and No. 9 Edina. With three of the seven Lake teams ranked among the national top-ten, that’s all fans needed to know about the quality of cross country in this conference.
At the finish line, it was very close. Some fans thought Minnetonka had won. Others said it was Edina. And the man in the blue windbreaker was pacing nervously. Since his jacket had no school logo, it was unclear if he was from Minnetonka or Wayzata, two teams whose primary color is royal blue.
After a few minutes, the announcement came over the public address system. All of the teams were listed in order - Buffalo seventh, Hopkins sixth and so on. Wayzata was announced as the third-place team, and suspense hung in the air. Then fans heard this, “And in second place, Edina.”
That set off a Minnetonka celebration with runners jumping up and down, parents bumping elbows and Skipper head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan breathing a sigh of relief.
“It has been an emotionally draining year [with COVID-19 concerns],” Reimer-Morgan said earlier in the week. “I hope the girls on all three of these teams get the recognition they deserve.”
Asked about three teams from a seven-school conference making the top ten in last week’s national poll, Reimer-Morgan said, “I am sure that has never happened before.”
While Minnetonka won the Lake title with 51 points after the scores of all seven teams were merged by Bob Schneider of Gopher State Events, the performance of the day might have come from Edina, which finished with 59 points. Wayzata scored 73 and St. Michael-Albertville took fourth with 99 points.
“Today was a good old-fashioned barn burner,” Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said. “We had a great effort all-around, and we can’t wait to race these teams again.”
Gale Woods is a familiar course for every Lake Conference team, and it will be the course for the Section 6AA Meet Wednesday, Oct. 14. The schedule had not been posted at the time this edition went to press.
Regarding the return to Gale Woods on the 14th, Edina’s coach Gabrielson said, “We’ll continue doing what we do. Our girls know the course and how to race intelligently. They know how important it is to parcel out energy for the difficulty of the second big loop.”
Getting back to the Lake Conference Meet, sophomore Abbey Nechanicky from Wayzata won by more than 20 seconds in the battle for the individual title. She covered the 5K course in 17:29. Second place went to Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor in 17:51. Completing the top ten were St. Michael-Albertville junior Ali Weimer in 18:06, Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow in 18:25, Edina junior Maggie Wagner in 18:34, Eden Prairie senior Miriam Sandeen in 18:45, Minnetonka ninth-grader Ella Graham in 18:45, Edina junior Macy Iyer in 18:47, Wayzata senior Emilia Arnone in 18:54 and Eden Prairie senior Ella Bakken in 18:59.2.
Eleventh was Minnetonka junior Kate LeBlanc in 18:59.5.
The top 18 finishers were named to the 2020 All-Lake team. Here are finishers 12-18 - Wayzata senior Grace Link in 19:02, Edina senior Emma Hudson in 19:03, Minnetonka eighth-grader Avery Marasco-Johnson in 19:08, Edina sophomore Lauren Cossack in 19:12.4, St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Avery O’Rourke in 19:12.6, Edina sophomore Mary Velner in 19:16 and Minnetonka ninth-grader Elizabeth Weider in 19:16.
Fans agreed that Saturday’s Lake Championships were worthy of being called, “The race of the century.”
And at the end of the day, the man in the royal blue windbreaker left with a smile on his face that said, “I’m from Minnetonka.”
Edina Boys
The Edina High boys cross country team, coach by Jamie Kirkpatrick, finished fifth out of seven teams once the scores of three waves of the Lake Championships were merged on Saturday afternoon.
Edina scored 101 points and landed two all-conference berths. Junior Ethan Richter ran the 5K course at Gale Woods Farm in 16:25 to finish 10th. Sophomore Andrew DeFor finished 12th in 16:27.
Other Edina finishers, who made the top 50, are junior Kurt Lebakken (24th in 16:45), senior captain Nick Idrogo-Lam (32nd in 16:59), junior Hoken Opsahl (33rd in 17:03), junior William Liethen (38th in 17:09), junior Jay Lebakken (39th in 17:13), junior Charlie Koelbl (41st in 17:16) and senior captain Charlie Phinney (47th in 17:25. Senior captain Ethan Bernstein added a 54th place in 17:35.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.