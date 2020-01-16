After losing to No. 1-ranked Hopkins 82-27 Jan. 7, the Edina High girls basketball team had a nice bounceback three nights later even though the Hornets lost to Minnetonka 49-41.
“This is one of the two best Hopkins times I have played against or coached against,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “It is an overall-skilled team.”
The Royals are led by 6-foot senior All-American guard Paige Bueckers, who gave Edina sophomore guards Ella Campbell and Dorothy Stotts a chance to compete against the best.
Bueckers scored 22 points to lead the Royals and 6-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji added 20 points. Campbell was the only Hornet in double figures with 11 points. Forward Caiya Wulf was next with five.
The loss to Hopkins didn’t dim Edina’s resolve for the Minnetonka game.
“What impresses me most about our girls is that they come back the next day with a good mindset, whether they win or lose,” Gaard Chapman said.
Edina got off to a quick start against Tonka, taking an early 15-5 lead. The score was tied 23-23 at halftime before the Skippers pulled away near the end of the second half.
“Leah Dasovich [of Tonka] is one of the best coaches in the state,” Gaard Chapman said. “She always finds her team’s strengths, and this year they have a strong interior presence.”
Campbell led Edina with 13 points and Stotts scored eight. Allie Murphy added six points and Julia Kratz scored five. Leading Minnetonka with 13 points was Ellah Durkee. Six-three sophomore forward Sophie Haydon added 12 and Piper Terry chimed in with eight.
“Ella and Dorothy are finding their rhythm offensively, and they have also grown in their defensive roles,” Gaard Chapman observed. “As a team, we talk about hunting for good shots.”
Another focus to the Hornets is “to focus on the things we can control,” the coach said. For instance, the Hornets didn’t focus on Hopkins coming into last week’s meeting with a 44-game winning streak, dating back to the opening of the 2018-19 season.
Next for the Hornets is a game against Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Edina High Activity Center. Shakopee is a Section 2AAAA opponent and one of the teams Edina could face in the playoffs.
