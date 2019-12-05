By John Sherman
Through the first two games of the 2019-20 girls basketball season, one thing is clear for Edina - the Hornets have players who can put the ball in the basket.
New head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman, an assistant to retired coach Matt Nilsen a year ago, has instituted a fast-break style of play that is leading to quick scores.
The Hornets opened the season by trouncing Chaska 76-42 and followed up with a 62-54 victory at East Ridge.
In each of those games, sophomore guard Ella Campbell scored 23 points to lead Edina. Campbell played a lot as a ninth-grader, but left most of the scoring to two girls who graduated last spring - guard Macy Nilsen and forward Lauren Oyalo.
“Ella is a good outside shooter,” Gaard Chapman said. “In the Chanhassen game, she made six three-pointers. We have tried to move the ball and find open shooters. Ella is an energetic, positive person, who wants to include everyone in what we’re doing.”
The other key veterans returning from last season’s team are 6-3 center Miriam Diaby, forwards Allie Murphy and Caiya Wulf and guards Dorothy Stotts and Julia Kratz. Additions to the rotation are Braziel Fairbanks, Sierre Lumpkin and Cordelia Flemming.
The win over Chanhassen featured four Hornets in double figures. In addition to Campbell’s 23, the Hornets had 14 from Stotts, 12 from Wulf and 10 from Murphy.
Wulf and Stotts again had good scoring games at East Ridge, with Wulf netting 13 and Stotts hitting 11.
Diaby, who was not one of the high scorers last year, is valuable on defense.
“Miriam is our rim protector,” Gaard Chapman said. “And she is also a good rebounder. I am looking for her to be more of an offensive presence.”
The immediate goal for Gaard Chapman and the coaching staff is to “work of the basics of playing together.”
The Lake Conference is the toughest in the state with defending state champion Hopkins and Wayzata forming the top tier.
Gaard Chapman, a former All-Lake Conference player for Edina, is excited about coaching at her alma mater.
“The new girls on the team gained confidence on the JV and also in AAU basketball,” she said. “We will approach competition in the Lake Conference as a challenge.”
