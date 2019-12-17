This has been a season of ups and downs for the Edina High girls basketball team so far, and last week’s games were part of that trend.
The Hornets defeated Hill-Murray 53-46 Dec. 10 and lost at Farmington 70-38 two night later.
Head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman has a young Edina team in her first season as head coach. While she is excited about some of the progress the team is making, she realizes there will be some rough spots as the team develops.
“We are trying to stay poised and share the ball as much as possible,” she said after the win over Hill-Murray. “The girls are buying into the team concept. We have a nice balance of offensive and defensive skill sets to work with. Everyone is finding roles.”
The Hornets’ scoring balance was ideal against Hill-Murray. Sophomore guard Ella Campbell led the attack with 12 points, while sophomore guard Dorothy Stotts scored 10 points and juniors Caiya Wulf and Allie Murphy each scored 10. Junior forward Julia Kratz was next with five points. Lilli Mackley led Hill-Murray with 15.
Farmington, a team that has lost only to No. 1-ranked Hopkins in six games this season, stormed to a 42-12 halftime lead over the Hornets in a game Thursday night at Farmington.
The Hornets played a solid second half, and were outscored by only two points in the final 18 minutes.
Campbell was the only Edina player in double figures with 11 points. Caroline Murray and Murphy each scored six and no one else had more than three for the Hornets. Katelyn Mohr led Farmington with 13 points, while teammates Sophie Hart and Peyton Blandin each scored 13.
Edina has already played two top-five teams in the state - Chaska and Farmington - and those games were very challenging. Overall, Edina stood 3-3 after the loss at Farmington, which is a good record considering there are only three seniors on the team.
Those seniors - center Mariam Diaby and guards Murray and Ava Gorius - are providing strong leadership.
“They did a good job of preparing the team in captains’ practice,” Gaard Chapman said.
The sophomores and juniors are accounting for most of Edina’s points, with Campbell as the scoring leader thus far.
“Both Ella [Campbell] and Dorothy Stotts have strong work ethics,” Gaard Chapman said. “They will stay after practice and shoot, and they’re always looking for open gyms. They set the tone. Caiya Wulf and Allie Murphy are versatile players who create matchup problems for opponents.”
Gaard Chapman mentioned that the Hornets’ JV players are doing a good job in practice as they play as a “scout team” to challenge the varsity.
Mounds View is Edina’s next opponent at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Edina High gym. The Hornets are entered in a holiday tournament at St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 27 and 28.
