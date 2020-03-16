Edina girls basketball coach looks ahead

Jaime Gaard Chapman’s first year as Edina High’s girls basketball coach was a season of growth and development with only one senior in the starting lineup.

On the plus side, that means four starters will return next season - two in the back court and two in the front court.

Dorothy Stotts and Ella Campbell will return as juniors at the guard spots, while Caiya Wulf and Allie Murphy will be back at the forward positions. The only starter set to graduate in the spring is 6-3 center Mariam Diaby, who supplied this year’s team with rebounding and a defensive presence in the lane.

“Our record aside, this was an incredible season,” Gaard Chapman said. “We built trust, had a positive culture and moved our younger players into bigger roles.”

Gaard Chapman was pleased with Edina’s performance at the lower levels, as the ninth-grade A, sophomore and JV teams all finished the season with winning records. “We had good cultural continuity with coaches coming back this season,” she said. “Sixty percent of our schedule were games against top-15 teams in the state, and with the youth on our team this year, I think we deserve to be in the conversation for next season.”

The Hornets’ only All-Lake Conference player is Campbell, a second-year starter and the team’s leading scorer. Stotts, Wulf and Murphy have been named All-Lake honorable mention.

For the first time Edina included all players in grades 9-12 at the team banquet, and Gaard Chapman said it worked out well.

“We wanted to recognized the full program,” she explained.

While the Hornets plan to be an improved team next season, Lake Conference competition will continue to be tough. State Class 4A finalist Hopkins, the undefeated Lake champion, loses McDonalds All-American guard Paige Bueckers, but returns five other girls with starting experience, led by 6-4 center Maya Nnaji. Wayzata returns star forward Jenna Johnson, who was averaging 23 points per game when she went down with an injury at midseason. Also returning for the Trojans is Mara Braun, who scored 27 points in an 86-76 section finals loss to Hopkins. Guard Tessa Johnson, already one of the best players in the state as a ninth-grader this season, will be back in the fold for St. Michael-Albertville. Minnetonka will return its entire roster, including the three top scorers - Desiree Ware, Emma Dasovich and Sophie Haydon. Eden Prairie reloads with forward Nia Holloway and an array of quality guards, including Destinee Bursch, Myra Moorjani, Molly Lenz and Allison Miranda.

“The Lake Conference will be a full case load for us again next season,” Gaard Chapman said. “We will be tested and challenged every game.”

