Except for one two-minute stretch in the second half, the St. Michael-Albertville girls soccer team had a perfect play for stopping Edina junior forward Maddie Dahlien
The Knights double-teamed, triple-teamed and cut off every lane to the goal for Dahlien, then suddenly, they had no way of stopping her.
Dahlien scored the only two goals of the night early in the second half. The first goal was a dynamic individual effort. After missing several good chances in the first half, Dahlien had a breakthrough and shot the ball to the far post at a difficult angle. The second goal was more of a reaction play by Dahlien, who banged in a rebound on a shot by teammate Izzie Engle.
A minute after her second goal, Dahlien had another grade-A chance, but shot the ball just wide of the net. Having done her job, Dahlien rested on the bench during the latter stages of the game.
Edina head coach Katie Aafedt, whose team improved to 4-0-0 with the victory said, “We worked on possession in practice and maintained it in the game. One of our goals was to make St. Michael-Albertville chase to tire them out.” ‘
The strategy worked to perfection.
“We are still figuring out how to make the offense work,” Aafedt said.
The Edina coach used Dahlien a couple different ways against STMA. One was to put the leading scorer up front. The other was to use her in the midfield where she could use her sprinter’s speed to make longer runs.
“Maddie is a great buffer for us as we figure it out,” Aafedt said.
The Hornets were playing Minnetonka (3-1-0) Monday, Sept. 14, as this edition went to press. Edina and Minnetonka have played in the section finals the past four years, so the teams are well aware of how important this game will be in determining the Lake Conference champion. Playoffs are still up in the air, with no decision from the State High School League as of Sept. 11. If there is a Section 2AA Tournament, Edina and Minnetonka are again expected to be the opponents in the championship match.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.