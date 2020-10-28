Last week was confounding for the Edina High football team. Up until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Hornets were preparing to host St. Michael-Albertville in a state Class 6A West District game, but then STMA had to cancel due to COVID-19 at the school.
Bemidji had also lost an opponent for Friday night, so the Hornets invited the Lumberjacks to play at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
It was a close game for a half, with the Hornets trailing 7-0 at intermission. However, in the second half, breaks went Bemidji’s way, and the final score was 35-0.
“Things can change rapidly [with COVID-19],” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “I have never done two game plans in the same week. We were preparing for St. Michael-Albertville, then switched to Bemidji.”
Edina (0-3) is preparing to play Eden Prairie in a West District game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at EP’s Aerie Stadium. Eden Prairie is 3-0 this season with wins over Minnetonka (34-7), Shakopee (52-0) and Wayzata (36-13).
“Eden Prairie has an unbelievable team, and I am excited to play them,” Potts said.
Mike Grant, Eden Prairie’s head coach is taking nothing for granted against Edina.
“They beat us last year,” Grant said. “Their big offensive lineman [Bastian Swinney] is a Division I player and they also have the same quarterback as last year {George Sandven].”
In the first three games this season, the Hornets have not scored a touchdown. They are still getting used to a new system, which Potts used successfully as offensive coordinator in his previous coaching position at Armstrong High.
“The message I have for our players is that the focus is on us,” Potts said. “Everyone has to do his job. Against good teams, we can’t afford to have mental mistakes and dropped footballs. We’ll continue to work and stay positive.”
Potts said one of his goals is to instill “A Dog Mentality.”
That involves digging in for a tough battle and never giving in.
“We’re a young team, and the players are learning a lot,” the coach said.
Among the players with the Dog Mentality is defensive lineman Noah Richards, who battled through the pain of a shoulder injury in the game last week.
“The Kahin twins [Leban and Hamsa] are leading our defense,” Potts noted. “And Sawyer Anderson, one of our senior captains, is always on the field.”
One of the issues this Friday will be Eden Prairie’s massive offensive line. In the Eagles’ victory Oct. 23 at Wayzata, coach Grant sometimes came out with a formation that had his big tackles playing side-by-side. Forrest Scheel, No. 79, stands 6-7 and weighs in at 300 pounds. Sam Henry, No. 70, stands 6-6 and tips the scales at 275. Both are returning starters from last season.
Eden Prairie’s defensive leader is Dan Knudsen, who had a 39-yard pick-six against Wayzata and also forced a fumble.
