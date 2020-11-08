After four weeks of frustration, the Edina High football team found a path to the win column Friday, Nov. 6, edging Minnetonka 14-13 a Kuhlman Field.
Minnetonka scored all 13 of its points in the first quarter and were still ahead by that score late in the game.
“Then Edina scored on its last two drives of the game,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said. “It was our game to win.”
“We talk about life lessons all the time,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “Things like perseverance, mental toughness, not giving up. Our players stayed together, stayed positive.”
At the end of the night, Christian Smith’s extra-point kick was the margin of Edina’s victory.
Minnetonka opened the scoring late in the first quarter on Ben Tolkinen’s 5-yard run, and just over one minute later the Skippers scored a second touchdown. Andrew McCalla blocked an Edina punt, which was followed by a 21-yard scoop-and-score by linebacker Andy Dill.
Two scoreless quarters kept the Skippers’ lead at 13-0 going into the last 12 minutes.
Edina captain Sawyer Anderson scored on a 1-yard run with 8:16 remaining in the game. After Minnetonka ran off some clock with first downs, the Hornets got the ball back late in the game, and quarterback George Sandven led them to the promised land.
With 59 seconds remaining, Sandven threw an 8-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Kalid Ahmed. Then Smith came onto the field and banged his kick squarely between the uprights.
“I was very thankful for that extra point,” Edina coach Potts said. “Christian is a quiet kid. It was good to see him have success.”
One fan mentioned that Smith is the second leading scorer for Edina this season.
As for the senior quarterback and captain, Sandven, he played his best game of the season, completing 20 of 36 passes for 206 yards and the last-minute touchdown.
“George found his accuracy in the second half,” Potts said. “He hung in the pocket against the blitz, and I was happy with his decision-making. Our receivers did a good job of catching the ball.
Sandven’s ability to spread the ball around was his strength. Ahmed, Jack Dickey, Ayden Breyfogle and Brady Anderson each had five catches. It was Brady Anderson’s first game on offense after playing in the defensive backfield the first four weeks.
“Brady played receiver in a JV game last week and dominated,” Potts said. “So that’s why we moved him. When Minnetonka began double-teaming him, other receivers were open.”
For Minnetonka, returning All-West District playmakers Tolkinen and Jaxen Iverson accounted for much of the yardage.
“We dropped some passes,” Minnetonka coach Esch said. “And in the last minute, we had the ball on Edina’s 35 yard line and couldn’t make the plays we needed. Give Edina credit - they got behind early and didn’t quit.”
Going into Week 6 games, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, Edina and Minnetonka both had 1-4 records. A win for either team in Week 6 might mean avoiding No. 1 seed Eden Prairie in the first round of the West District playoffs the following week.
Going back to the Nov. 6 game between the Skippers and Hornets, both coaches named several players who did a good job.
Potts praised two players who saw action on both sides of the ball - 6-6, 295-pound lineman Bastian Swinney and 6-4, 220-pound tight end and defensive end Ayden Breyfogle.
Coach Esch mentioned the consistent play of three linebackers - Tolkinen, Ivan Li and Will Richman.
