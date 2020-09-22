Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie was the scene of the Lake Conference Cross Country Jamboree Friday, Sept. 18. Boys and girls teams from the seven Lake schools competed, and at the end of the day, Gopher State Timing compiled the results of the various races on one score sheet.
The highlight for the Edina High girls team, which finished third behind Minnetonka and Wayzata, was that the top seven Hornets all ran 5Ks of under 20 minutes. As teams get closer to the conference meet Saturday, Oct. 3, the Hornets will do their best to move forward as a pack.
Edina’s girls had two runners among the Lake’s top 10 in Friday’s race. Maggie Wagner covered the course in 18:39 to place sixth. Macy Iyer ran 18:53 to take tenth place. Emma Hudson was next for Edina, finishing 13th overall in 19:10.
Hornet sophomores Lauren Cossack and Mary Velner ran together, taking 18th and 19th places, with times of 19:23.1 and 19:23.8. Captain Evie Hage and Haley Rogers took 26th and 27th places with times of 19:57 and 19:59. Teammate Ella Hinkle fan 20:00 for 28th place.
With a team dominated by ninth-graders and sophomores, Edina opened the season ranked 17th in the national poll. Wayzata started as No. 6 in the national poll and recently moved up to No. 4. Minnetonka appears to be slightly ahead of Edina and Wayzata defeated Edina head-to-head by a 22-33 score.
Minnetonka won Friday’s competition with 30 points. Other scores were Wayzata 52, Edina 66, St. Michael-Albertville 105, Eden Prairie 106, Buffalo 192 and Hopkins 215. Hopkins held its top varsity girls out of the event because they had raced two days earlier against St. Louis Park.
Boys Jamboree
Edina lost in a head-to-head race with the Minnetonka boys team Friday. Scores for the Jamboree were Eden Prairie 55, Wayzata 65, Minnetonka 71, Buffalo 89, Edina 93, Hopkins 128 and St. Michael-Albertville 223.
Coach Jamie Kirkpatrick’s Edina boys have been the victims of injuries and have yet to put their best lineup on the course.
The Hornets had two runners among the overall top 10 Friday, with junior Ethan Richter (eighth in 16:32) and sophomore Andrew DeFor (tenth in 16:32). Nobody else from Edina made the top 20, although both senior Nick Idrogo-Lam and junior Kurt Lebakken both broke 17 minutes. Idrogo-Lam ran 16:56 and Lebakken ran 16:59. Completing the Hornets’ top five was Hoken Opsahl in 30th place with a time of 17:05. Jay Lebakken, Charlie Koelbl and Charlie Phinney gave the Hornets places 35-36-37.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.