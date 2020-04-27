With sunshine and 60-degree temperatures, Wednesday, April 22, seemed like a great day to open the tennis courts at Edina Country Club.
“People can play tennis starting today, but I would rather play it safe with one-on-one lessons for now,” said Greg Wicklund, the country club’s head tennis pro. “I am OK with waiting, even if we don’t start lessons until late June.”
Wicklund said Edina CC is taking precautions to help promote safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People have been antsy to get out and get some exercise,” he said. “They are playing more singles than doubles, and if they are playing doubles we want them to stay at least six feet apart. A lot of them are wearing gloves.”
Wicklund noted that players are washing their hands before and after they play.
Over the years, Wicklund has given lessons to many of Edina High’s all-time greats, including three who are on the teaching staff at Edina CC - Chris Kuna, Casey McCann and Sophie Reddy. The other assistant pro, Luke Robertson, was an assistant coach for the state-champion Edina High girls team last fall.
Wicklund said he expects as many as 375 tennis players - adults and students - to take lessons at the club this year.
“When we work with the younger players, we always want to make it fun,” the head pro observed.
Wicklund said he had a lot of fun with the game during his playing days, adding that coaching is just as rewarding. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis before playing for the University of Minnesota. With the Gophers, he was the Big Ten Conference singles champion in his senior season. The same year, the Gophers won their first Big Ten team championship in 72 years.
Wicklund began teaching tennis at Edina Country Club in 1982. At the time, he was also the assistant tennis coach at the University of Minnesota under former Gopher coach Jerry Noyce.
“I thought about college coaching, but I decided to focus on club coaching,” Wicklund said. “I have met a lot of great people in Edina. The young players work hard and are very dedicated, and we have a lot of support from the parents.”
One of the benefits of working at Edina CC is the quality of the facilities, according to Wicklund. The two hard courts are always in use, and the four clay courts are busy, as well.
“In 1994, we made the decision to make four of the six courts clay,” Wicklund said. “Clay courts are slower and that makes it easier on the body and also easier to teach.”
