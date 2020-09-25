The Edina High girls aquatics team scored an impressive 99-87 win over another Lake contender, Eden Prairie, Sept. 17 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
The meet was close from beginning to end, and Edina didn’t have the luxury of swimming exhibition in the final few events.
Eden Prairie came flying out of the blocks to take the top three places in the 200-yard medley relay. Merritt Miller, Caroline Larsen, Katherine Cronin and Ashley Cronin took first place in 1:50.49. Right behind them was Eden Prairie’s team of Kessel Cripe, Ashley Plantenberg, Faith Larsen and Grace Logue in 1:50.75. The Eagles’ third place team consisted of Anna Barbknecht, Esmae O’Gorman, Mallory Miller and Greta Dunn.
Edina took the top two places in the 200 freestyle with Anna Schrag and Chloe Swanson. Schrag’s winning time was 1:57.64. EP’s Katelyn Thornton placed third.
Edina got a win from Katie McCarthy in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.21. EP’s Mallory Miller and Edina’s Ella Hall were second and third.
Captain Lily Gremmels and Edina teammate Skyler Kieffer placed 1-2 in the 50 freestyle, with Gremmels swimming 24.27 and Kieffer finishing in 24.52. Faith Larsen of EP was a split second behind Kieffer in third with a time of 24.77.
Shanze Karimi was first in diving with 232.55 points. Rylee Dennin of EP was second, followed by teammates Brianna Thornton and Brinley Hopper in third and fourth.
Kieffer won the 100 butterfly for Edina, but EP took the next four places with Faith Larsen, Mallory Miller and Katherine Cronin. Kieffer swam 58.52.
Edina continued to score well with a 1-2 finish in the 100 freestyle. Gremmels won in 53.59 and Hall was second in 54.03. Caroline Larsen of EP finished third.
Anna Schrag, the Edina sophomore, joined Gremmels as a double winner by taking the 500 freestyle in 5:16.84. O’Gorman and Katelyn Thornton of EP placed second and third.
Edina loaded up the 200-yard free relay with Gremmels, Kieffer, McCarthy and Hall to beat EP’s team of Logue, Caroline Larsen, Plantenberg and Faith Larsen by less than a second.
McCarthy became Edina’s third double winner of the meet by taking the 100 backstroke in 58.60. Merritt Miller and Mia Mitchell of EP placed second and third.
Caroline Larsen gave the Eagles first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.72. Second and third places went to EP Eagles Plantenberg and Ella Drewes.
Edina got a big win from Swanson, Hall, Gremmels and McCarthy in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. The Edina foursome went 3:38.71 to defeat EP’s top team of Ashley Cronin, Logue, Dunn and Katelyn Thornton.
Edina took third in the relay with Kieffer, Sarah Reichert, Lauren Dewing and Anna Schrag.
Edina looks forward to the key match for the Lake Conference title Oct. 9, when they will host Minnetonka at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center.
