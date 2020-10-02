With only a handful of races left in the Minnesota girls cross country season, Minnetonka is ranked fourth in the latest national poll and Wayzata is ranked sixth.
Those will be Edina’s two opponents in the Lake Conference Meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Edina, which opened the season ranked 17th in the country, is still among the elite teams in Minnesota as the defending state Class AA champion. So what are the Hornets’ chances this Saturday?
“I think we might have made more progress than Minnetonka and Wayzata did last week,” Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said after the Hornets dominated Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville in a Sept. 26 Lake triangular in St. Michael. “We are certainly moving in the right direction.”
Also on Saturday, the 26th, in St. Michael, Minnetonka defeated Wayzata 27-28 in a dual meet.
“For a dual meet, that’s as close as it gets,” Gabrielson said. “We had four of the top ten times in the varsity races this week.”
Although Ali Weimer of STMA and Miriam Sandeen of Eden Prairie were the top to place winners in Saturday’s race, Edina took five of the next six places with these 5K times - Sophomore Lauren Cossack (18:44), junior Maggie Wagner (18:48), junior Macy Iyer (18:49), senior Emma Hudson (18:54) and sophomore Mary Velner (19:12). In addition, ninth grader Haley Rogers (19:31) had her best race of the season, finishing 10th. Senior Evie Hage (19:56) and ninth-grader Ella Hinkle (19:57) both broke the 20-minute barrier.
Looking at his team’s lineup, Gabrielson said, “Our top five have separated themselves. Now we’re looking for our sixth and seventh girls to break through.”
Edina is a team without a superstar this year, but Gabrielson said that’s OK.
“We don’t have an Abbey Nechanicky type of runner,” he said, referring to Wayzata’s sophomore All-American. But we have a good team. Lauren Cossack ran a great race today. Running at Gale Woods next Saturday plays to our strength.”
Gabrielson pointed to the Hornets’ ability to handle the uphills and downhills on “The Farm.”
Edina Boys
For the first time in quite a while, Edina is not one of the top three seeds for the Lake Conference Meet, but the Hornets, coached by Jamie Kirkpatrick, might still be a factor in Saturday’s races.
As it stands now, they will probably compete in the 9 a.m. wave of the conference meet on Saturday at Gale Woods Farm.
Eden Prairie, the conference leader, defeated Edina 17-38 Saturday, Sept. 26, in a dual meet in St. Michael.
EP took the top three sports individually with seniors Isaac Hartman, Alex Gutierrez and Jack Gschwendtner, all of whom finished the 5K course in 16:20 or faster. Edina junior Ethan Richter finished fourth in 16:44. The Hornets also captured places seven through 10 with these times - Junior Kurt Lebakken (16:58), junior Hoken Opsahl (17:05), senior captain Nick Idrogo-Lam (17:12) and junior Charlie Koelbl (17:13). Also in the pack for Edina were junior Jack Elliott (12th in 17:26), junior William Liethen (14th in 17:33), senior captain Charlie Phinney (17th in 17:44) and junior Jay Lebakken (18th in 17:46).
