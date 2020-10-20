All season, the Edina High boys cross country team has been chasing Lake Conference rivals Eden Prairie, Wayzata and Minnetonka.
The Hornets finally caught two of them in the Section 6AA Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The final standings showed Armstrong in first place with 49 points and Eden Prairie in second with 50. Then came the Hornets with 97 points to 102 for Minnetonka and 105 for Wayzata.
Edina head coach Jamie Kirkpatrick, one of several Lake Conference boys coaches with state Class AA championships on his resume, gave credit where it was due after the race. “All the credit to Armstrong,” he said. “Eden Prairie had a couple guys way up there [Alex Gutierrez in second place and Jack Gschwendtner in third]. Our top two, Andrew DeFor and Ethan Richter, had a good race. Both of them made the all-section team after making all-conference two weeks ago.”
Sophomore DeFor placed 11th overall with a 5K time of 16:57, while junior Richter placed 13th in 17:00. Edina might have had a better shot at winning the section had junior captain Otto Schreiner been healthy, but an injury kept him out of the lineup all season. Also making the all-section team from Edina was junior Kurt Lebakken, who finished 14th in 17:02.
Hornet junior Hoken Opsahl showed improvement by placing 25th in 17:20. Junior Jay Lebakken was next for Edina, running 17:39 for 34th place. Junior Will Liethen was 53rd in 18:23. Senior captain Nick Idrogo-Lam took 61st place in 18:39.
The winner of the section title was Lake Conference champion Nick Gilles, a Minnetonka High sophomore. His section time was 16:12.
Looking ahead to next season, coach Kirkpatrick sees Edina as a team that is most likely to improve. For one thing, Schreiner is expected back. And six of the top seven runners in the section lineup will return.
It has been a good season for Edina, and also a typical season. The Hornet runners take a lot of pride in their training, and Kirkpatrick is a coach who almost always brings them to a peak at the right time.
Edina concluded 2020 on a high note, despite the restrictions of COVID-19 and the shortened season that will not include a State Meet. Graduation losses from this year’s team include three senior captains - Idrogo-Lam, Ethan Bernstein and Charlie Phinney.
