Senior Night came at the perfect time for the Edina High boys soccer team, and Hornet head coach Dave Jenson made it a memorable match with Hopkins for his 11 seniors.
“Since we have 11 this year, all of them were able to start,” Jenson said after his team’s 5-0. In addition to serving as a chance to give all the seniors a start, the match was an opportunity to rebound from a 1-0 loss at Minnetonka three nights earlier.
The seniors, some of whom don’t normally start for Edina, did their part, building a 2-0 lead by halftime with goals by Aidan Holovnia and Tristan Nooleen. The other seniors in the lineup included Tommy Broderick, Johnny Buenz, Christian Alvarez Sanchez, Matt Mason, Patrick McGarvey, Khoi Nguyen, Henry Rose, Lucas Wright and goalkeeper Hank Stechmann.
“The senior parents have been watching the guys play for years,” Jenson said. “Our seniors did a great job and respected the opponent. With great weather and a great crowd, it was a good night for them to shine.”
Edina probably could have scored more goals. One of Hopkins’ players had a red card that made it an 11-on-10 advantage in Edina’s favor for more than half the game. Hopkins goalie Jonas Swan held his team in the game with some difficult saves.
In the second half, Jenson played everyone. Junior Sammy Presthus scored a pair of goals and junior Tommy O’Brien netted his first goal of the season.
“Sammy worked hard and finished,” Jenson said. “Tommy only saw action for nine minutes, but scored in the first three minutes he was out there.”
Looking back on the one-goal loss at Minnetonka, Jenson said, “That was a tough one. “They hadn’t beaten us in a season and a half. We gave up an early goal to Dylan Olson. It’s no secret [coach] Mike Rogers had them ready for us. And Dylan presented a lot of problems for us with his north-south speed. We had some good chances that we didn’t convert. Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. We stopped Dylan a couple times in the second half.”
A rematch with Minnetonka is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. “We are up for the challenge of playing them at our place,” Jenson said.
