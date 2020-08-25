After winning the state Class AA boys soccer title with a 22-0-0 record last year, is it possible the Edina High boys team will be just as good this season?
With 15 returning lettermen in camp, head coach Dave Jenson has many of the same pieces in place that he had in 2019.
The talent pool begins with four captains who started last season - senior goalie Hank Stechmann, senior defender Matt Mason, senior midfielder Henry Rose and junior defender Ryan Swanda. Add junior forward Sammy Presthus to the mix, and Jenson will put that quintet up against any other in the state.
Among the other 10 returning players, there were a lot of varsity minutes logged last season. The cast includes seniors Khoi Nguyen, Aidan Holovnia, Tommy Broderick, Johnny Buenz, Christian Alvarez Sanchez and Patrick McGarvey, juniors Henri Denault, Jackson Holley and Jack Wetzel and sophomore Andy Aasen.
“We had a great run last year, but we have some holes to fill,” Jenson said. “One concern is our team fitness. A lot of the guys have had 6-8 months off from actual games because of COVID-19, and they’re hungry to play again. Hopefully, COVID concerns won’t throw us off. We had 129 at tryouts. We are keeping our five teams in pods and we are following protocol. I think we have done a good job of minimizing the risk.”
Jenson is focused on the first game of the season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wayzata.
Wayzata High Stadium has been a tough place for the Hornets to win the last 15 years, but Edina was able to beat Wayzata at that stadium 2-1 last fall. The Hornets also won at home against the Trojans 2-0.
In the Green and White scrimmage last week, Jenson split up his returning lettermen, with eight on one team and seven on the other. That produced a lot of spirited competition. Every 50-50 ball was an intense battle.
“We had all of the returning players on the field the first 15 or 20 minutes,” Jenson said. The other players trying out for varsity all had playing time.
The regular season this year will consist of 11 matches against Lake Conference opponents. The state soccer coaches are working on a proposal for the postseason.
“Any games in the postseason would probably be played outdoors,” Jenson said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.