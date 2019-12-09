The game lights at Braemar Arena won’t be coming on for the Edina High boys hockey team this week.
In fact, the next action for coach Curt Giles’ Hornets will be the Edina Holiday Classic Dec. 19-21.
The mid-December layoff is a tradition for the Hornets, and it could prove more valuable than ever with the additional practice time they will gain the next week and a half.
“One thing we want to do is get more comfortable with the way we play and the expectations we have,” Giles said after the Hornets tied White Bear Lake 2-2 Dec. 7 at Braemar. “Early in the season, we’re trying to get contributions from everybody.”
Coming into the season, Giles knew his team would have to score by committee after graduating the top five scorers from last season - Jett Jungels, Liam Malmquist, Mason Nevers, Kevin Delaney and Brett Chorske.
Different players are scoring from game to game, with senior Emmett Wurst and freshman Jimmy Clark taking leadership roles.
Wurst had one of the goals in the tie with White Bear Lake, and then teammate Nate Stone scored his first varsity goal late in the third period on assists from John DeVoe and Willi Johnson. It was DeVoe’s second assist of the game. He and defenseman Nick Williams assisted on Wurst’s goal.
Louden Hogg, Edina’s junior goalie, played all 59 minutes against the Bears, making 25 saves to earn the No. 2 star award behind Stone.
“We had a couple injuries, so Stone and DeVoe came up,” Giles said. “Both of them played very well.”
Earlier in the week, Edina topped St. Louis Park 6-3 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
“Park is better than I thought,” Giles said. “Our kids hung in there and got the win.”
Thomas Webert played in goal for the Hornets and made 15 saves. Meanwhile, St. Louis Park goalie Will Pinney stopped 31 of 37 Hornet shots on net.
One advantage for Edina was the penalty situation. Park had 24 minutes in penalties to 12 for Edina. “That was the difference,” Giles said.
Captain Cole Cavanagh led the Hornets with a pair of goals, while Wurst, Willi Johnson, Nolan Williams and Mark Overman had a goal apiece. Assists came from Luke Ruegemer with two, Nolan Williams, Jackson Borst, A.J. Doll, Emmett Wurst and Overman.
Looking ahead to the Edina Holiday Classic, Giles said, “It is going to be great competition. Eden Prairie is ranked No. 1 in the state, Grand Rapids is in the top five and Elk River is a top-ten team.”
